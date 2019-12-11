CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Returns to HBO on January 19

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Returns to HBO on January 19

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM returns SUNDAY, JAN. 19 (10:30-11:07 p.m.), exclusively on HBO.

Larry David is back - as Larry David - stumbling through one faux-pas after another in an all-new season of the award-winning, hit comedy series.

As candid, unsparing and outrageous as ever, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM revolves around a fictionalized, gleefully misanthropic version of David as a ubiquitous camera chronicles the private, often banal world of this (relatively) public man. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life - a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush - can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and often improvise lines as they go.

Returning series regulars include Emmy® nominee Larry David ("Seinfeld"), Susie Essman ("Broad City"), Jeff Garlin ("The Goldbergs"), Emmy® nominee Cheryl Hines ("Suburgatory"), Richard Lewis ("Anything But Love") and JB Smoove ("The Millers").

Created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Gavin Polone; consulting producers, Carol Leifer, Jon Hayman; producer, Mychelle Deschamps.



