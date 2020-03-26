CRANK YANKERS Set to Return April 1

Crank Yankers is set to return April 1 at 10:30 P.M. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In the premiere episode, Bobby (Jim Florentine) seeks bumper sticker revenge, Nikki Glaser's hookup won't text back, and Niles (Tony Barbieri) has far too many sticky loads...of laundry. Additional voice talent in the episode includes Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Tracy Morgan.

Watch a preview below!

Created by Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison, CRANK YANKERS brings the classic art of the prank phone call to life. Yankerville's puppet citizens (voiced by celebrities and comedians) crank call real people- whether they like it or not.





Produced by Kimmelot in association with ITV America.