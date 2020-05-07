CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY Adds The Osbournes, Tyra Banks and Reggie Bush

The Osbournes, Tyra Banks and Reggie Bush join the cast of celebrities inviting you into their living rooms on the all-new series "Celebrity Watch Party," premiering tonight at 8/7c on FOX!

Watch a special preview below!

Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne; Tyra Banks and her mother, Carolyn London; and Reggie Bush Join previously announced celebrities, Including Rob Lowe and family; Megan Trainor; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Master P and Romeo; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price; and Robert and Kym Herjavec

Based on a U.K. format, CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY will take viewers into the homes of celebrities and their families. The Osbournes, Tyra Banks and Reggie Bush join previously announced celebrities Rob Lowe and family, Megan Trainor, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Master P and Romeo, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

The show offers fans a peek into the lives of their favorite celebrities, as they film themselves reacting to the week's most hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television. Celebrities will be watching THE MASKED SINGER, "Dr. Pimple Popper," "The Last Dance" and more!





