CBS To Remake James Corden's Sky Gameshow A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

CBS is set to remake the Sky gameshow A League Of Their Own from James Corden, according to Deadline.

James Corden, who currently serves as the host of the networks Late Late Show, will transform the high-octane sports quiz into a show for American audiences.

The series will be produced by Fulwell 73, which makes The Late Late Show and counts Corden as a partner, and the UK outfit that created the format, CPL Productions. CPL is owned by RED ARROW Studios, which sells the show internationally.

The Sky gameshow features two teams navigating rounds of sporting questions and physical challenges. A League Of Their Own launched in the UK in 2010, ran for 14 series and inspired spin-off shows like A League Of Their Own US Road Trip.

Read the original article on Deadline.





