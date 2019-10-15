CBS All Access Announces NO ACTIVITY Season Three Premiere Date

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that all eight episodes of the third season of its original comedy series NO ACTIVITY will be available to binge beginning Thursday, Nov. 21.

Following last season's disastrous bust, season three finds detectives Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice and Fatima in dispatch.

Co-developer, executive producer, writer and star Patrick Brammall will reprise his role as Detective Nick Cullen, a low-level cop who has spent far too much time in a car with his partner, Detective Judd Tolbeck. Among the new guest stars this season are Beth Behrs (THE NEIGHBORHOOD), Joe Keery ("Stranger Things") Keegan-Michael Key ("Dolemite Is My Name"), Dylan McDermott ("American Horror Story") and Paula Pell ("A.P. Bio"). They will be joined by returning guest stars including Sunita Mani ("Glow") as dispatch operator Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas ("Big Mouth") as an undercover FBI agent, Amy Sedaris ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as dispatch's mother hen, Janice, and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash") as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing.

NO ACTIVITY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O'Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad serves as co-executive producer. As in previous seasons, Trent O'Donnell will direct all episodes.

In addition to NO ACTIVITY, CBS All Access' growing slate of original series currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, STRANGE ANGEL, TELL ME A STORY, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, WHY WOMEN KILL, the forthcoming INTERROGATION, the limited event series THE STAND and THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, with additional programming to be announced. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

The first two seasons of NO ACTIVITY are currently available to binge exclusively on CBS All Access.





