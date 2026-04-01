Brandon Wilson, Soap Collins, & Aaron Holliday Will Lead POCKETS OF HEAVEN

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Brandon Wilson (Nickel Boys), Soap Collins, and Aaron Holliday (Cocaine Bear, Euphoria) are set to star in Pockets of Heaven, the feature directorial debut of Maria Belafonte.

The film, co-written by Belafonte and Alexander Zeke Musca with cinematography by Angel Barroeta, wrapped principal photography in December in Los Angeles. Post-production is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Set against the backdrop of a Los Angeles wildfire evacuation, the film follows three young people from vastly different worlds: a privileged runaway from rehab and two unhoused 20-somethings surviving in a burn zone. As their lives intertwine, the film explores the fragile boundaries between love, addiction, and survival in modern Los Angeles.

Joining the ensemble are Academy Award nominee Alfre Woodard (Clemency, 12 Years a Slave, Luke Cage), along with Jonas Gindin (Lurker) and Gilberto Ortiz (Atropia). Making his feature acting debut in the film is rapper-musician MAVI, whose catalog includes Laughing So Hard, It Hurts.

Maria Belafonte is an independent filmmaker and the creative director of the nonprofit organization Sankofa.org, founded by Tony Award-winning actor, singer, and civil rights activist and her grandfather Harry Belafonte.

The film is produced by Sofie Hubbard Warshafsky with Glia Productions, as well as Maria Belafonte and Alexander Zeke Musca under their New Wrinkle Films banner. Serving as executive producers are Gina Belafonte with Sankofa.org and Jason Wiesenfeld.

This project was made in partnership with Help USA and assistance from The People Concern to ensure authentic community engagement and representation of the unhoused stories it depicts.

Photo Credit: Maria Belafonte