Brand New Poster For Glenn Danzig's Cult Hit VEROTIKA Revealed

Cleopatra Entertainment will release director Glenn Danzig's (Founder and lead singer of Samhain, The Misfits and Danzig) horror/thriller anthology VEROTIKA, it was announced today by the company.

The film is Danzig's feature film debut and stars Alice Haig, Ashley Wisdom, Kayden Kross, Natalia Borowsky, Rachel Alig, Scotch Hopkins and Sean Kanan. Written and Directed by Danzig and produced by James Cullen Bressack and Jarrett Furst for Cleopatra Entertainment, the film made its SOLD-OUT WORLD PREMIER at Chicago's Cinepocalypse Festival recently and will be followed by a West Coast Premiere in Los Angeles at the Montalban Theater on June 25th in addition to subsequent Fathom screenings in New York, San Francisco, Austin and other markets.



VEROTIKA, featuring a plot shrouded in secrecy and based on the output of Danzig's long-running, mature comic book publishing company Verotik-a compound of "violence" and "erotic"-this feature film anthology is a realization of his lifelong love of comic books and the dark arts.



Cleopatra Entertainment will release VEROTIKA to transactional VOD on Halloween, followed by a DVD and Blu-ray release later in the year.



VEROTIKA Direct Ticket Link: https://tinyurl.com/y37yylog





