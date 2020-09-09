Bong Joon Ho, Participant Will Produce SEA FOG Film Adaptation

The film is based on the 2007 Korean stage play.

Deadline reports that "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho will produce an adaptation of "Sea Fog," from the 2014 Korean film "Haemoo" and the 2007 stage play of the same name.

Bong produces with Participant. The new film is written and directed by Matt Palmer, who's known for "Calibre."

The film and its predecessors is inspired by a true story. It follows a fishing-boat crew on a dangerous commission to smuggle a group of undocumented immigrants from China to Korea.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with one of modern cinema's most singular and visionary talents, Bong Joon Ho, and with Participant, whose incredible track record in producing deeply inspiring, socially committed cinema for mainstream audiences is unapparelled," said Palmer. "These are dream partners to be teaming up with on a project with such unique potential to deliver both nerve-shredding tension and an urgent social message."

"Participant makes films that explore the realities of our time, and director Matt Palmer reveals people's true natures by putting them in extreme situations as he did in the superb crime thriller Calibre," said Bong. "I can't contain my excitement and anticipation to collaborate with this team on the newborn Sea Fog."

