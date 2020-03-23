Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Shares She Has 'Completely Recovered'

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko took to Instagram to share that she has "completely recovered" from coronavirus. Kurylenko announced earlier this month that she tested positive for the virus.

In her post, Kurylenko said, "Happy Mother's Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."

See the post below!

In an earlier Instagram post, the actress shared, "How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!"





