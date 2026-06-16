Behind the Scenes of THE GILDED AGE Season 3: Designing Two Grand Balls

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A behind-the-scenes video from HBO offers a closer look at the production design and collaborative process that went into THE GILDED AGE Season 3, with cast and crew speaking on camera about the work required to stage not one but two elaborate ball sequences for the season.

THE GILDED AGE is an HBO period drama set in 1880s New York, following the collision of old money and new wealth during one of America's most opulent eras. The series has drawn consistent attention for its detailed costuming and production design, elements that were highlighted at an HBO Max FYC event in Los Angeles earlier this month, where Costume Designer Kasia Walicka Maimone presented pieces from the show alongside designers from other Max originals.

The new video focuses on the creative collaboration behind the season's ball sequences, with contributors speaking to the logistical and artistic challenges of designing large-scale period events for the screen. The clip gives viewers a sense of the coordination involved across departments to bring those scenes to completion.

Seasons 1 through 3 of THE GILDED AGE are currently streaming on Max. The series has already been confirmed for a fourth season, with HBO Max confirming a 2026 return in a recent promo.

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