BBC One and Netflix's DRACULA Announces Additional Casting

Additional casting has been unveiled for BBC One and Netflix's forthcoming Dracula.

Joining Claes Bang as Dracula will be Jonathan Aris (Sherlock, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Sacha Dhawan (The Boy With The Top Knot, The Great), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Adulting), Catherine Schell (Doctor Who, On Her Majesty's Secret Service), Youssef Kerkour (Home, Jack Ryan), and Clive Russell (Game Of Thrones, The Terror).

They join the previously announced John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Dolly Wells, Morfydd Clark, Lujza Richter and Mark Gatiss.

Filming on Dracula began earlier this year at Orava Castle in Slovakia, before moving to England where it continues at the world famous Bray Studios.

Mark Gatiss (co-writer with Steven Moffat) says: "It's seriously delightful that our new Dracula is being shot at Bray Studios - the former home of Hammer Films! This wonderfully atmospheric and legendary studio gave birth to so many famous monsters and stars - most memorably Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. As we watch Transylvania once again rise on the sound stages of Bray, it's amazing to be able to say that Count Dracula has finally come home".

Episode one of the three-part series, reinvented for a 21st Century audience by Sherlock's Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, will be directed by Jonny Campbell (Informer, Westworld), with Damon Thomas (Killing Eve, Penny Dreadful) and Paul McGuigan (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Sherlock) directing episodes two and three respectively.

Dracula (a Hartswood Films production) was commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and is a co-production with Netflix. It is written and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss; executive producers are Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue for Hartswood Films, Ben Irving for the BBC and it will be handled by Larry Tanz and Carolyn Newman for Netflix.

