Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader to Star in NOELLE on Disney+

Disney has released the poster for their new original Christmas film, Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader and Billy Eichner! The film will be released on the company's streaming service, Disney+, on November 12.

Noelle is a fantasy adventure Christmas comedy film directed and written by Marc Lawrence.

Anna Kendrick stars as Noelle Claus, the daughter of Santa Claus and Bill Hader stars as Santa's son. The tagline for the film says, "Saving Christmas together? Oh, joy."

See the poster below!





