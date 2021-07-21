Alison Luff Stars in Wrestling Drama HEELS, Premiering August 15 on Starz

Wrestling drama Heels will make its debut on Starz this August 15th.

Written and created by Executive Producer Michael Waldron ("Loki," the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) with Executive Producer Mike O'Malley ("Shameless," "Survivor's Remorse") as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell ("Arrow") as Jack Spade, with Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, "Vikings") playing his younger brother, Ace. Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), who directs several episodes, also serves as Executive Producer.

The drama series also stars Broadway mainstay Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack's wife who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack's business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace's valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time SUPER BOWL champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who's been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as WILD Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

Alison Luff most recently starred as Rachel in the original Broadway production of Escape to Margaritaville. She previously appeared in the Broadway Revival of Les Miserables as Fantine and in Waitress as Jenna. She has been seen on Broadway as Miss Honey in Matilda. Prior, she spent the year starring as Elphaba on the 1st Nat'l tour of Wicked. Broadway credits include: Scandalous, Ghost, and Mamma Mia! Alison is also passionately a part of the singer/songwriter duo known as The Bones which she founded with her husband Matt Magnusson in the fall of 2015.

"Heels" is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to - or hard to leave behind.

Along with Waldron, O'Malley and Segal, LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick, The Dirt), Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as Executive Producers. "Heels" is produced by Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios.