ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Debuts on Lionsgate 4K and Digital
Kelly Fremon Craig directs the coming-of-age story, which includes deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET is now available on Lionsgate 4K and Digital as of August 25. The film, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, is an adaptation of Judy Blume's novel and includes deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes among its special features.
Program Details
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: Rated PG-13
U.S. Release Dates: Lionsgate 4K + Digital Release August 25
Running Time: 105 minutes
Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates
Directed by: Kelly Fremon Craig
Written by: Kelly Fremon Craig; based on the book by Judy Blume
Produced by: James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume
Synopsis
In this adaptation of Judy Blume's novel, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mom (Rachel McAdams), who is also adjusting to life outside the city, and her loving grandmother (Kathy Bates). A timeless coming-of-age story, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret sparkles with humor while exploring life's biggest questions.
Program Information
Year of Production: 2023
Title Copyright: Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. © 2023, Artwork & Supplementary Materials , and © Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Closed-Captioned: No
Feature Run Time: 105 mins.
Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish; French
Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation
Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital; French 5.1 Dolby Digital; English Descriptive Audio
Special Features on the 4K + Digital
Finally That Time: Making Margaret
Are You There Margaret? It's Me, Judy
The Secret Crew Club: Margaret and Friends
Bringing the Period to Life: Designing Margaret
Deleted Scenes
Key West Roundtable
From Book to Screen: Margaret Comes To Life
Bras, Bellbottoms, and Bikinis: Creating Costumes
Judy Reads Margaret
Theatrical Trailer
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