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ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET is now available on Lionsgate 4K and Digital as of August 25. The film, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, is an adaptation of Judy Blume's novel and includes deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes among its special features.

Program Details

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: Rated PG-13

U.S. Release Dates: Lionsgate 4K + Digital Release August 25

Running Time: 105 minutes

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates

Directed by: Kelly Fremon Craig

Written by: Kelly Fremon Craig; based on the book by Judy Blume

Produced by: James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume

Synopsis

In this adaptation of Judy Blume's novel, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mom (Rachel McAdams), who is also adjusting to life outside the city, and her loving grandmother (Kathy Bates). A timeless coming-of-age story, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret sparkles with humor while exploring life's biggest questions.

Program Information

Year of Production: 2023

Title Copyright: Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. © 2023, Artwork & Supplementary Materials , and © Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 105 mins.

Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish; French

Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation

Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital; French 5.1 Dolby Digital; English Descriptive Audio

Special Features on the 4K + Digital

Finally That Time: Making Margaret

Are You There Margaret? It's Me, Judy

The Secret Crew Club: Margaret and Friends

Bringing the Period to Life: Designing Margaret

Deleted Scenes

Key West Roundtable

From Book to Screen: Margaret Comes To Life

Bras, Bellbottoms, and Bikinis: Creating Costumes

Judy Reads Margaret

Theatrical Trailer

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