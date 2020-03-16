ABC News Announces Live 20/20 Prime-Time Special on COVID-19 Outbreak

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to unfold, ABC News' "20/20" will air a live one-hour special on the latest news, developments and people affected by the virus and widespread changes sweeping the nation.

The prime-time program will be anchored by David Muir and feature reporting by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and ABC News' worldwide network of correspondents. The special will provide vital up-to-the-minute information about the global health crisis and an up-close look at the Roche Diagnostics lab, which just days ago was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make a faster coronavirus test.

During "20/20," Dr. Ashton will not only address common questions, including the testing abilities of different states, but also answer questions live from social media. "Pandemic: What You Need to Know - A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Monday, March 16 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available here

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories