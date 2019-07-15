ABC Heads to Comic-Con with STUMPTOWN, THE ROOKIE and More

ABC continues its legacy of imaginative storytelling and compelling programming that spans multiple genres and is home to some of television's biggest stars. This year, ABC's interactive fan experience allows Comic-Con attendees a chance to meet the stars of its hit series while immersing them in a digital show environment and an opportunity to score limited-edition collectibles. Visit the ABC guest counter for more details and to register for cast signings.

ABC is back on the Comic-Con 2019 floor with talent appearances from some of the network's most popular and exciting new and returning series. Meet & Greets and autograph signings will be taking place at the ABC booth (#4245) on the convention floor from Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21, and exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase from Wednesday, July 17 - Sunday, July 21.

Below is a schedule of panels and exclusive signing dates/times (talent participation, subject to change):

THURSDAY, JULY 18

1:00 P.M. "STUMPTOWN" AUTOGRAPH SIGNING - Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Adrian Martinez and Cole Sibus, as well as executive producer Jason Richman and graphic novel author Greg Rucka. (ABC booth #4245)

The cast will be signing exclusive locker posters designed by executive producer and "Stumptown" graphic novel illustrator, Justin Greenwood.

3:00 P.M. "EMERGENCE" PANEL (Produced by ABC Studios) - Beyond explanation ... beyond understanding ... lies the truth. Join the cast and executive producers for a first look at the pilot episode of ABC's new drama series "Emergence," followed by an exciting panel discussion. Executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters with cast members Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison and Clancy Brown will all be in attendance. (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30 P.M. "MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D." PANEL (Marvel Television co-production with ABC Studios) - The cast and producers of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will return to San Diego Comic-Con in epic fashion as they take over Hall H for the first time ever! Be the first to hear the scoop about the show-stopping conclusion for season six and what awaits in season seven of Marvel's flagship television show. With your favorite stars in attendance, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell and Jeph Loeb, this is a must-see panel to celebrate seven seasons with the world's greatest fans! This action-packed series from ABC Studios and Marvel Television airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC. (Hall H)

4:15 P.M. "STUMPTOWN" PANEL (Produced by ABC Studios) - Based on the "Stumptown" graphic novel, ABC's new drama series "Stumptown" follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) - a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. Panelists include cast members Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus and Adrian Martinez, with executive producer Jason Richman and "Stumptown" graphic novel author Greg Rucka. (Indigo Ballroom)

5:30 P.M. "MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D." AUTOGRAPH SIGNING - Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Clark Gregg, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Jeff Ward and Ming-Na Wen, as well as executive producers Jeff Bell, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jeph Loeb. (ABC booth #4245)

FRIDAY, JULY 19

2:00 P.M. "EMERGENCE" AUTOGRAPH SIGNING - Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison and Clancy Brown, as well as executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. (ABC booth #4245)

6:00 P.M. "THE ROOKIE" PANEL (Produced by Entertainment One and ABC Studios) - Join series star and executive producer, Nathan Fillion, as he discusses his latest role as John Nolan on ABC's high-action drama "The Rookie," as production begins on its second season. Joining Nathan for this intimate conversation will be longtime friend and "The Rookie" showrunner, Alexi Hawley. The two collaborators will also reflect on Nathan's overarching career, spanning from "Firefly" to Shakespeare, and now, playing the oldest rookie in the LAPD. (Horton Grand Theatre)

SATURDAY, JULY 20

3:00 P.M. "THE ROOKIE" AUTOGRAPH SIGNING - Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Titus Making Jr., Alyssa Diaz and Richard T. Jones. (ABC booth #4245)

SUNDAY, JULY 21

12:00 P.M. "THE GOLDBERGS"/"SCHOOLED" AUTOGRAPH SIGNING ("The Goldbergs" is produced by Sony Pictures Television/"Schooled" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios) - Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone and Sam Lerner from "The Goldbergs," and Brett Dier from "Schooled." (ABC booth #4245)

In addition to the meet-and-greet opportunities, the ABC booth will offer fans the opportunity to purchase merchandise from their favorite series such as "Grey's Anatomy," "The Golden Girls," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Once Upon a Time," "Schoolhouse Rocks!," "Dinosaurs," "Scrubs," "Boy Meets World," "LOST" and "The Goldbergs." Among the exclusives and debuts at the booth are the following:

"The Golden Girls" Limited Edition 2019 Collector's Print, featuring Sophia's Petrillo Family Cheesecake print designed by artist Mike Mahle

"The Golden Girls" attributes t-shirt

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." leather wallet with badge and Agent Coulson ID card

"Schoolhouse Rocks" 9.5-inch plush in two options: Bill and Law

"Boy Meets World" Mr. Feeny "Get Out Of My Face" t-shirt

"LOST" Limited Edition 2019 Collector's Print, featuring a vintage-inspired Oceanic Airlines print ad designed by artist Mike Mahle

"LOST" Oceanic Airlines lanyard, featuring the Oceanic Airlines Logo charm





