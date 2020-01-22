ABC Announces THE CONNERS Fan Contest

As "The Conners" gets ready to celebrate the grand opening of the new Lanford Lunch Box, fans are invited to submit a creative name for a stew for the menu as part of a contest that runs now through Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Fans can submit their creative stew names at theconnerscontest.com for their chance to attend a taping of "The Conners" in Los Angeles. Judging criteria includes creativity of the stew's name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and perseverance of "The Conners." The contest is open to legal U.S. residents, age 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to participate. See official rules at theconnerscontest.com for full details.

"The Conners" returned with a new episode this week and new episodes air on Tuesdays (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.





Related Articles View More TV Stories