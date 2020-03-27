50 STATES OF FRIGHT, Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, & More, to Debut April 13 on Quibi

Quibi, Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand, ALTER, along with DIGA Studios and Executive Producer Sam Raimi will debut the first seven episodes of the horror anthology series, "50 States of Fright'' on April 13th.

See the trailer below!

Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia and William B. Davis each star in an episode of the series that explores stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

EPISODES DEBUTING ON APRIL 13th:

Golden Arm (co-written and directed by Sam Raimi - 3 chapters premiere on 4/13)

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Travis Fimmel ("Vikings", Warcraft: The Beginning) and John Marshall Jones (The Last Revolutionary, "Rectify") star in "The Golden Arm" based on a famous urban legend out of Michigan, co-written by Sam Raimi (Spider Man, Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead) and Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman) and directed by Sam Raimi.

EPISODES DEBUTING AFTER PREMIERE:

Ball of Twine (directed by Yoko Okomura - premiering one chapter a day from 4/14 - 4/16)

Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," "The Mandalorian"), Karen Allen (National Lampoon's Animal House, Raiders of the Lost Ark) star in the Kansas-based episode.

Scared Stiff (written and directed by Ryan Spindell - premiering chapters on 4/17 and 4/20)

James Ransone (It Chapter 2, Sinister) and Emily Hampshire ("Schitt's Creek", "12 Monkeys") co-star in the Oregon folklore-based episode.

Grey Cloud Island (written and directed by Adam Schindler & Brian Netto - premiering one chapter a day from 4/21 - 4/23)

Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education", "Hugo") and Alex Fitzalan ("The Society", Slender Man,) star ("Sex Education", "Hugo") in this chilling tale from Minnesota.

Destino (written and directed by Alejandro Brugués - premiering one chapter a day from 4/24, 4/27 - 4/28)

Danay Garcia ("Fear the Walking Dead", "Prison Break") stars in "Destino", based on frightening Florida lore.





