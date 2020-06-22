2021 GOLDEN GLOBES Postponed to February 28

NBC has announced that is postponing THE GOLDEN GLOBES as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to TV Line, the 2021 ceremony will now take place almost two months later, on Sunday, February 28.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the new date on Monday. THE GOLDEN GLOBES usually kick off awards season by airing on the first Sunday of the calendar year.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement, "To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks."

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the 2021 Golden Globes, but it has yet to be decided if the Globes will take place in person or virtually.

Last week, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it was postponing the 2021 Oscars, originally scheduled for February 28, to Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

Read the original article on TV Line.

Related Articles View More TV Stories