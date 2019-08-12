101 Studios Options Rights to SKIN TIGHT to Develop Into a Series

101 Studios has optioned all rights to the book 'Skin Tight: The Bizarre Story of Guess vs. Jordache' which is slated to be developed into a series.

The writer is Christopher Byron and Tim Hill, Veronica Hill, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari are executive producing.

David Glasser and James Allen, & Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin handled the deal for 101 Studios

Abram Nalibotsky from Gersh negotiated the deal for the publishing house on behalf of the writers estate as well as Tim & Veronica Hill. The book was published by Simon & Schuster in 1992

SKIN TIGHT tracks the epic, no-holds-barred "Designer Jeans War" that erupted between two fiercely ambitious families, each determined to win at even the most outrageous cost. It all begins in 1982, as the multi-billion-dollar fashion denim market is taking off like a shot. In New York, the three Nakash brothers, founders of formfitting Jordache jeans, decide to invest in an upstart California company named Guess, run by the two Marciano brothers. But what seems like an ordinary business deal soon becomes an all-out, unstoppable blood feud. When the deal goes bad, the brothers get personal. And so begins an all-consuming, seven-year vendetta, as the Nakashes and Marcianos each tap their vast wealth to bring in a rogue's gallery of lawyers, G-men, politicians and private detectives to prove their counterparts are corrupt. The result is an outsized saga of unbridled greed, family loyalty and corporate vengeance.

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. Formed by veteran film and television executives David Glasser and David Hutkin in 2019, the studio empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. Inaugural releases include Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's THE CURRENT WAR, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, BURDEN

featuring Forest Whitaker and Garrett Hedlund and Taylor Sheridan's modern-day western series for Paramount Network YELLOWSTONE, starring Kevin Costner.





Related Articles View More TV Stories