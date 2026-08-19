Video: MARIA STUARDA Trailer Released Ahead of Met Opera Run

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The Metropolitan Opera has posted a trailer for Donizetti's Maria Stuarda, offering a preview of the bel canto drama that pits two rival queens against each other. The clip highlights soprano Lisette Oropesa in the title role of Mary, Queen of Scots, with conductor Enrique Mazzola on the podium for the production.

Maria Stuarda draws on Friedrich Schiller's play about Mary, Queen of Scots, and her fraught political and personal rivalry with Queen Elizabeth I of England. The opera is described as based relatively closely on historical characters and events, with much of its drama carried through the vocal writing and recitatives that drive the action, a hallmark of the bel canto style that anticipated later composers.

The production, staged by David McVicar, runs at the Met from December 6 through December 22 as part of the 2026-27 season.

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