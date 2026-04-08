VOX: AMERICAN VOICES OPERA LAB Returns As Major New York Collaboration

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VOX: American Voices Opera Lab will return in a newly expanded form as a collaboration among seven major New York arts organizations, including American Composers Orchestra, Beth Morrison Projects, Manhattan School of Music, Mannes School of Music, MasterVoices, The Metropolitan Opera, and Perelman Performing Arts Center.

The program, originally launched by New York City Opera in 1999, is dedicated to presenting excerpts of new grand operas by contemporary American composers. Its revival marks a renewed effort to provide large-scale development opportunities for emerging and established opera creators.

Under the direction of Beth Morrison as Creative Producer and Ted Sperling as Music Director, VOX will present four works-in-progress in concert format, featuring 20–30 minute excerpts performed with full orchestra, chorus, and soloists.

Performances are scheduled for April 1, 2027 at PAC NYC, with submissions for participating works opening May 15, 2026 and closing August 1, 2026.

“VOX isn’t just a showcase,” Morrison said. “It is a crucial steppingstone in the long and often under-supported journey of new opera development.”

Each partner organization will contribute key resources to the program. The American Composers Orchestra will provide the orchestra, MasterVoices will supply the chorus, and the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program will provide principal singers. Additional performers will come from the Manhattan School of Music and Mannes School of Music, while PAC NYC will host the performances.

The initiative reflects a growing interest in contemporary opera, while addressing a gap in opportunities for composers to develop work at orchestral scale.

VOX previously ran from 1999 to 2012, becoming a major incubator for new American opera before the closure of New York City Opera. The program was later led by directors including Yuval Sharon and Beth Morrison before being discontinued.

With the support of the current New York City Opera board, the program now returns under its original name, reaffirming its mission to support new work and expand the operatic landscape.

The relaunch of VOX positions it as a central platform for contemporary opera development, bringing together major institutions, emerging artists, and audiences in a shared effort to shape the future of the art form.