The Vienna State Opera Will Perform TOSCA in October

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The Vienna State Opera will present Giacomo Puccini's Tosca on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at 7 p.m. The opera will be performed on the main stage, with a scheduled running time of two hours and 45 minutes. The production will feature Malin Byström as Floria Tosca, Jonathan Tetelman as Mario Cavaradossi and Ambrogio Maestri as Baron Scarpia.

The cast will also include Leonardo Neiva as Cesare Angelotti, Dan Paul Dumitrescu as the Mesner, Andrea Giovannini as Spoletta, Hans Peter Kammerer as Sciarrone and Evgeny Solodovnikov as the jailer. Giampaolo Bisanti will conduct the performance, with Margarethe Wallmann credited with the direction and Nicola Benois responsible for the scenery and costumes.

Puccini's Tosca follows the singer Floria Tosca, the painter Mario Cavaradossi and Baron Scarpia, the chief of police, amid political conflict in Rome. The opera is presented in three acts and features music by Puccini and a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 14 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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