The Vienna State Opera Will Perform TOSCA in October
The performance is set for October 2.
The Vienna State Opera will present Giacomo Puccini's Tosca on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at 7 p.m. The opera will be performed on the main stage, with a scheduled running time of two hours and 45 minutes. The production will feature Malin Byström as Floria Tosca, Jonathan Tetelman as Mario Cavaradossi and Ambrogio Maestri as Baron Scarpia.
The cast will also include Leonardo Neiva as Cesare Angelotti, Dan Paul Dumitrescu as the Mesner, Andrea Giovannini as Spoletta, Hans Peter Kammerer as Sciarrone and Evgeny Solodovnikov as the jailer. Giampaolo Bisanti will conduct the performance, with Margarethe Wallmann credited with the direction and Nicola Benois responsible for the scenery and costumes.
Puccini's Tosca follows the singer Floria Tosca, the painter Mario Cavaradossi and Baron Scarpia, the chief of police, amid political conflict in Rome. The opera is presented in three acts and features music by Puccini and a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.
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