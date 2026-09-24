The Crossing to Open 2026-2027 Season with SOMETIMES I WORRY

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The Crossing will open its 2026–27 season with Time on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 5 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia. Conducted by Donald Nally, the program brings together works that consider memory, place, fragility and the changing natural world.

The concert centers on the East Coast premiere of Nicholas Cline’s The Sea Came Up and Drowned. The Crossing has previously recorded the North Carolina-based composer’s Watersheds, a work exploring connections among water, land and human life, for its 2024 album Motion Studies.

The program also includes a reprise of Joshua Stamper’s ’mid the steep sky’s commotion, which The Crossing premiered in 2017. Inspired by wind and by discarded and found objects in cityscapes, the work considers ecology and human vulnerability through an urban setting.

“Obviously there’s a bit of irony in our season title; some of us are worrying all the time,” Nally said of Sometimes I Worry. “But at The Crossing we feel that, if we admit the anxiety—if we sing through it, touring, recording, listening, breathing, hoping—maybe we can change it.”

The four-time Grammy Award-winning chamber choir’s season will include more than 20 performances, collaborations, recordings, exhibitions and premieres in Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Richmond, Chapel Hill and other cities.

Tickets

Time takes place October 25 at 5 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia. Tickets and additional information are available at crossingchoir.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 02 Hrs 25 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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