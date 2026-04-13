TURANDOT And TWILIGHT OF THE GODS To Close The Atlanta Opera 2025–2026 Season

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The Atlanta Opera will conclude its 2025–2026 season with productions of TURANDOT and TWILIGHT OF THE GODS (GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG), both directed by General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun. The productions follow a season that has seen increased attendance, including record-breaking sales for The Marriage of Figaro.

TURANDOT

TURANDOT will run April 25 through May 3, 2026, marking the 100th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini’s opera. The production will star soprano Angela Meade in the title role, with tenor Jonathan Burton making his company debut as Calaf. Soprano Juliana Grigoryan will perform the role of Liù, and bass Peixin Chen will appear as Timur, with Iván López-Reynoso conducting.

The staging will present a revised interpretation of the opera’s ending, addressing the work’s incomplete composition following Puccini’s death and reexamining traditional portrayals to reduce cultural stereotyping.

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS (GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG)

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS (GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG) will run May 30 through June 7, 2026, concluding The Atlanta Opera’s multi-season presentation of Richard Wagner’s Ring cycle. The production will feature tenor Stefan Vinke, soprano Lise Lindstrom, and bass David Leigh, with Roberto Kalb conducting.

The production marks the first time the opera has been presented in Atlanta and completes the company’s first new Ring cycle staging since the pandemic.

ATLANTA OPERA FILM STUDIO

Both productions will be livestreamed and later made available through The Atlanta Opera Film Studio, a platform founded by Zvulun and filmmaker Felipe Barral. The service offers access to performances, documentaries, and archival productions, with livestreams available for replay following each broadcast.

The company’s upcoming productions also coincide with the development of the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts, a new facility scheduled to open in 2027 along the Atlanta Beltline.