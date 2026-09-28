TOSCA Will Open at ENO With Direction by Annilese Miskimmon

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This autumn, English National Opera (ENO) will present a new production of Puccini's Tosca at the London Coliseum, a timeless story of love, power and sacrifice. Directed by ENO Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon, following her critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-winning production of Dead Man Walking (2025), this reimagining of the operatic masterpiece is set within a concert hall in an unnamed European state engulfed by civil conflict and threatened by foreign aggression at its borders. Through this contemporary setting, the production draws striking parallels between art, war and political oppression, underlining the enduring relevance of Puccini's drama.

Annilese Miskimmon says: “ENO's 2026/27 Season brings together stories of resistance, resilience and the search for freedom. I am delighted to present this new production of Puccini's Tosca alongside its sister production, Adriana Mater, and to explore both works through a contemporary lens. Tosca is one of opera's most iconic characters, and I look forward to placing her at the centre of her own story by revealing the urgent relevance of Puccini's opera for audiences today.”

Against a backdrop of escalating conflict, opera singer Floria Tosca plans a secret meeting with her lover, the painter Mario Cavaradossi. When the corrupt police chief Scarpia intervenes, a place of music and art is transformed into a site of fear and violence. Tosca is forced to fight for her love and her life.

Under Miskimmon's direction, Tosca, opening on 30 October, and Adriana Mater, opening on 28 November, are presented as two thematically connected new productions, which together form a prequel and sequel in a bold narrative arc exploring art, war and resilience. For one day only, on Saturday 5 December 2026, audiences can embark on a unique operatic journey: a matinee performance of Tosca followed by an evening performance of Adriana Mater. This rare pairing offers the chance to experience both productions consecutively, creating a richly layered and unforgettable day of music and storytelling.

Conducting the Chorus and Orchestra of ENO for Tosca is Ben Glassberg, who is fast becoming one of the most sought-after conductors on the international stage. He makes a welcome return to ENO following his last conducting engagement - the 2022 production of Puccini's La bohème where he brought out a “pulse and sparkle to the music” (The Times). He is renowned for conducting a vast repertoire with 'irresistible panache' (The Guardian). Joining the Orchestra of ENO in the pit for Adriana Mater is André de Ridder, ENO's Music Director Designate, whose specialism is in contemporary music.

Starring in the title role is the internationally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning soprano Axelle Fanyo. She will be joined by tenor Chaz'men Williams-Ali as painter Cavaradossi. The role of the sadistic police chief Scarpia is shared by Christopher Purves, baritone, and Craig Colclough, bass-baritone. Harewood Artist and bass-baritone Alaric Green joins the cast as Angelotti and Robert Hayward, one of the UK's long established leading dramatic bass-baritones, performs the role of Sacristan. They will be joined by Harewood Artists Osian Wyn Bowen, tenor, and Steffan Lloyd Owen, baritone, as Spoletta and Sciarrone respectively.

Completing the cast is the Chorus of ENO, with the Children's Chorus cast from Marlborough Primary School, through an ENO Engage partnership with the London West Music Hub. ENO have worked with the school to cast 20 children aged 9-11, giving them a unique opportunity to be part of a professional production, developing their confidence, musicianship and performance skills, taking them from performing at school concerts to the London Coliseum stage in 4-months.

The creative team is completed by Rosanna Vize as Set Designer, Evie Gurney as Costume Designer, Lee Curran as Lighting Designer, Imogen Knight as Movement Director, and the translation is by Amanda Holden.

Tosca opens at the London Coliseum between 30 October to 11 December for 13 performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 18 Hrs 04 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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