THE MURDERESS Returned to Skiathos

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‘Facing the iron gate of the Cloister’ at the Holy Monastery of the Annunciation to the Virgin Mary (Evangelistria Monastery) on Skiathos, Alexandros Papadiamantis’ The Murderess received its world premiere as a melodrama, with music by Giorgos Koumendakis and a performance by Karyofyllia Karabeti on Monday, 21 September 2026. The Ergon Ensemble was conducted by Markellos Chryssicos, who also adapted the novella and shaped the musical dramaturgy. The performance is a co-production of the Greek National Opera and The National Theatre of Greece, highlighting the dialogue between theatrical speech and music.

Amidst Skiathos’ lush nature—as vividly described by Papadiamantis—, in the complete stillness of dusk, in the courtyard of Evangelistria Monastery, The Murderess captivated the audience through Karyofyllia Karabeti’s feverish performance and Giorgos Koumendakis’ fascinating music, uniquely conveyed by the Ergon Ensemble under the highly precise musical direction of Markellos Chryssicos.

Papadiamantis’ language, his references to Skiathos’ landmarks, the so topical—even today—destiny of ‘young daughters’, and the unique blend of speech and music deeply moved and enthused the audience, who gave the entire creative team a roaring round of applause.

This new version of the work seeks to illuminate Papadiamantis’ masterpiece from a fresh perspective, focusing on both its timelessness and its compelling relevance today. Following the main narrative axis of Alexandros Papadiamantis’ original text and featuring a new, abridged version of Giorgos Koumendakis’ musical work for a chamber ensemble, The Murderess as a melodrama has returned to the stage to be redeemed once again between divine and human justice.

In this new reading, the musical soul portrait composed by Giorgos Koumendakis converses with the profound, poetic, dark, and timeless essence of the renowned Skiathos-born author and, by incorporating elements of the Greek musical tradition into its musical language, meets Karyofyllia Karabeti, the renowned actress who portrayed the leading figure, Frangoyannoù, in the film adaptation of the work three years ago.

Following the score, Karyofyllia Karabeti read excerpts from the work in a distinctive, feverish, and highly demanding narration, highlighting the rare musicality of Papadiamantis’ unique idiom while preserving its dramatic tension intact. The transcription for chamber ensemble bears the mark of musicologist, clarinetist, and Associate Professor at the Ionian University, Yannis Samprovalakis.

Following the Skiathos premiere, The Murderess will be presented at the Royal Theatre in Thessaloniki on 5 October 2026 as part of the 61st Dimitria Festival, and then at the Main Stage of The National Theatre of Greece (Ziller Building) in Athens from 23 to 25 October 2026.

The central figure in Papadiamantis’ novella is Hadoúla, or Frangoyannoù, a tormented middle-aged woman who has spent her entire life serving others: her parents, husband, children, and grandchildren. Fed up and fully aware of women’s predicament in poor, rural societies like hers, she comes to believe her mission is to rid the world of girls. She begins by strangling her newborn granddaughter and then repeats the killings.

Eva Nathena, director of the film adaptation, oversaw the costume.

The costume is courtesy of Deux Hommes.

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