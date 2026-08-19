Sarasota Opera Receives Grant to Support Strategic Planning

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Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $12,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support consultant fees for the organization’s strategic planning process. Funding for this grant was made possible by the foundation’s Joseph and Sylvia Bloom Unrestricted Fund.

Sarasota Opera has partnered with consultants from F&H Partners, Amy Funk and Peter Hussell, to guide the organization through the development of a forward-looking strategic plan. The process has engaged a Strategic Planning Committee made up of 14 Sarasota Opera staff and Board members who will serve as thought partners, offering insight and perspective to help ensure the plan is mission-aligned, forward-looking, and identifying the organization’s potential on stage and throughout the community.

The committee has been participating in a series of working sessions and a final review session prior to Board approval. The planning process has included opportunities for broader input, including a public survey and staff discussions, before the final plan will be presented to Sarasota Opera’s Board of Trustees.

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for supporting this important work,” said Richard Russell, General & Artistic Director of Sarasota Opera. “This planning process will help Sarasota Opera build on its strengths, clarify priorities, and ensure that we continue to serve our community through the power of opera for years to come.”

About the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $605 million in more than 1,600 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $44.7 million last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant $542 million to nonprofits in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families and businesses. For more information, visit cfsarasota.org or call 941-955-3000.



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