Sarah Joy Miller And Gabriel Preisser To Lead Opera Orlando’s THE MERRY WIDOW

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Opera Orlando will present THE MERRY WIDOW by Franz Lehár on Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The production is part of the company’s 10th anniversary season.

The cast will be led by soprano Sarah Joy Miller as Hanna Glawari and baritone Gabriel Preisser as Count Danilo Danilovich. The opera follows a wealthy widow whose marriage becomes a matter of national importance, as officials attempt to ensure she marries within her homeland.

The cast will also include Andy Papas as Baron Zeta, Alexandra Kzeski as Valencienne, and Adrian Kramer as Camille de Rosillon. The production will be performed in English with English dialogue and supertitles available in English and Spanish.

Ahead of the mainstage performances, cast members will appear in a preview event titled OPERAX: OPERETTA MEETS BRUSCHETTA at Judson’s Live on Sunday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., featuring selections from operettas paired with themed food and drinks.

OPERAX: OPERETTA MEETS BRUSCHETTA

Sunday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Judson’s Live

445 South Magnolia Avenue

Orlando, FL

THE MERRY WIDOW

Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 South Magnolia Avenue

Orlando, FL

Estimated run time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. A pre-show talk will take place 50 minutes prior to each performance.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $22 and are available through the Dr. Phillips Center box office, online at DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling 407-839-0119.