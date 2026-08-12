Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2027 Programme Featuring LA DONNA DEL LAGO and TANCREDI

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The Rossini Opera Festival has announced the programme for its 48th edition, which will take place August 12–24, 2027 in Pesaro, Italy.

The 2027 festival will feature new productions of La donna del lago and Tancredi, alongside a revival of Adina and a performance of Rossini's Petite messe solennelle.

The festival will open with La donna del lago, conducted by François Lopez-Ferrer and directed by Johannes Erath. Erath returns to Pesaro after staging the Festival's 2024 production of Ermione, which received the Abbiati Prize for Best Production of the Year.

The programme will continue with a revival of Rosetta Cucchi's acclaimed 2018 production of Adina, conducted on this occasion by George Petrou.

A new production of Tancredi will be conducted by Yves Abel and directed by Paul Curran, who will make his Rossini Opera Festival debut with the staging.

The 2027 programme will conclude with the Petite messe solennelle, conducted by Francesco Lanzillotta.

The programme was unveiled on August 12 during the second of the ROF Talks held as part of the 2026 Rossini Opera Festival.

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