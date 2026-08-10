A LANDING OVATION to Unite Pittsburgh Opera, Ballet and CLO/Public Theater

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Three Pittsburgh arts organizations are joining together to provide a free 90-minute season preview performance for the Pittsburgh community. The free concert event, titled A Landing Ovation, will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. The evening will feature performances from Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and the newly merged Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Live music from the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra, conducted by Pittsburgh Opera Music Director Antony Walker, will accompany the performances. Widely recognized as one of the hottest talents in the opera field today, Maestro Walker has led over 200 operas, large-scale choral and orchestral works and numerous symphonic and chamber works with companies in Europe, North America, and Australia

“We can't wait to make our Arts Landing debut with our wonderful colleagues from Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and the newly combined Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater, and to thrill the community with a free concert of world-class entertainment al fresco,” said Bill Powers, Pittsburgh Opera General Director. “We are grateful to the Richard King Mellon Foundation for their very generous support and commitment of our civic and artistic impact in the community,” he continued.

This fun family event will utilize the beautiful new Arts Landing outdoor amphitheater in downtown Pittsburgh. Food trucks will also be on site for the performance. While the event is free to attend, guests are encouraged to register in advance for a chance to win a prize pack of tickets to Fall 2026 performances by Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and Pittsburgh CLO/Pittsburgh Public Theater.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the event is Friday, September 25 at 6:00 p.m.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Opera and newly combined Pittsburgh CLO/Pittsburgh Public Theater to provide Pittsburghers with a free performance showcasing all of our organizations' talents and a taste of what the community can expect from us this Fall,” said Adam W. McKinney, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Artistic Director.

“We are delighted to introduce Pittsburgh to our newly combined organization of the Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater, at this spectacular community event,” said Dr. Brett Ashley Crawford, the new organization's Interim Executive Producer.

A Landing Ovation Performances

Pittsburgh Opera

Pittsburgh Opera will perform selections from their season-opening opera, Rigoletto, which will be performed by Rigoletto cast members.

Selections from other classic operatic favorites including The Barber of Seville, Carmen, La Bohème, The Pearl Fishers, La Traviata, and Gianni Schicchi

Music and songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, and West Side Story

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Giselle Act II Pas de Deux, choreographed by Adam W. McKinney, after Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot

A Midsummer Night's Dream Pas de Deux, choreographed by Ben Stevenson

Adagio from Grand Pas de Deux from The Nutcracker 2027, choreographed by Trey McIntyre

"America" from West Side Story

Performed as a collaboration with the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra and the Pittsburgh CLO/Pittsburgh Public Theater



Pittsburgh CLO/Pittsburgh Public Theater

Performers will sing various Broadway favorites, accompanied by the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra

"America" from West Side Story* Performed as a collaboration with the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre



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