THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Return to Wilton's Music Hall From Charles Court Opera

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Charles Court Opera will return to Wilton's Music Hall with a new production of Donizetti's comedy The Elixir of Love, playing from 8–19 September 2026.

Following its premiere at Waterperry Opera Festival in August, The Elixir of Love comes to Wilton's Music Hall for a limited London season. Presented in association with Waterperry Opera Festival, this sparkling new English-language production continues Charles Court Opera's long-standing relationship with Wilton's Music Hall, where the company has enjoyed critical success with productions including Patience, The Sorcerer ,The Barber of Seville and Express G&S.

Directed by John Wilkie, with a new English adaptation and musical direction by David Eaton, the production stars Madeline Robinson as Adina, Xavier Hetherington as Nemorino, Matthew Kellett as the charismatic Dulcamara, James Geidt as Belcore and Maria Wotherspoon as Giannetta. Set in a bustling village fête beside a chocolate factory, Donizetti's warm-hearted comedy follows the lovestruck Nemorino as he places his faith in a miraculous "elixir" that promises romance, confidence and chaos in equal measure. Beneath the bunting and lanterns, Donizetti's glorious score reminds us that while love cannot be bought, courage, honesty and a little self-belief can change everything.

Presented with piano accompaniment at Wilton's Music Hall, the production offers an intimate staging of one of opera's most enduring romantic comedies. David Eaton's lively English adaptation brings fresh wit and immediacy to the piece while remaining true to the warmth and humanity of Donizetti's original score.

Charles Court Opera has established a reputation as one of the UK's leading chamber opera and music theatre companies. Alongside their acclaimed productions of The Magic Flute and The Barber of Seville (both in collaboration with Iford Arts), they are recognised as one of the foremost champions of Gilbert and Sullivan, winning Off West End Awards for both H.M.S. Pinafore and Patience. Their collaborations with Opera Holland Park have included The Pirates of Penzance, H.M.S. Pinafore, Ruddigore and The Yeomen of the Guard, while their productions at Wilton's Music Hall have included Patience, The Sorcerer and Express G&S. Their acclaimed Boutique Pantomimes have twice won the Offie Award for Best Pantomime.

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