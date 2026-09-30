RIGOLETTO to Open at Pittsburgh Opera's Benedum Center
The Verdi opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles and features tickets starting at $20.
Pittsburgh Opera’s first production of its 2026-27 season, Verdi’s gripping Rigoletto, will open at the Benedum Center October 10th for the first time in 14 years. Performances will take place Saturday, October 10, 2026, 7:00PM; Friday, October 16, 2026, 7:00PM (audio commentary available); and Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2:00PM (free childcare available, registration required).
About the Opera
Sharp-witted court jester Rigoletto is the philandering Duke’s right-hand man, always quick to defend his patron’s womanizing and mock his master’s victims. But the joke is on him. The tables turn when Rigoletto and the Duke are both cursed for their wretched behavior. While Rigoletto instinctively fears the curse, the callous Duke remains unfazed, turning his rakish intentions toward Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda. Naïve, sheltered, and easily charmed, Gilda falls madly in love with the Duke.
Now, Rigoletto must plot and scheme to save his own daughter from the monster he had championed. Will Rigoletto have the last laugh, or will he be the punchline?
Tickets
- Tickets start at just $20
- Tickets for kids and teens ages 6–18 are half price
- College and university students, faculty, and staff are eligible for steep discounts via Pittsburgh Opera’s Cheap Seats program
- Discounts available for active duty and retired military, seniors, and more
- Tickets are available at:
- In-person at the Theater Square Box Office, 665 Penn Avenue, Downtown
- By phone at (412) 456-6666
- Online at opera.culturaldistrict.org
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