RIGOLETTO to Open at Pittsburgh Opera's Benedum Center

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Pittsburgh Opera’s first production of its 2026-27 season, Verdi’s gripping Rigoletto, will open at the Benedum Center October 10th for the first time in 14 years. Performances will take place Saturday, October 10, 2026, 7:00PM; Friday, October 16, 2026, 7:00PM (audio commentary available); and Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2:00PM (free childcare available, registration required).

About the Opera

Sharp-witted court jester Rigoletto is the philandering Duke’s right-hand man, always quick to defend his patron’s womanizing and mock his master’s victims. But the joke is on him. The tables turn when Rigoletto and the Duke are both cursed for their wretched behavior. While Rigoletto instinctively fears the curse, the callous Duke remains unfazed, turning his rakish intentions toward Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda. Naïve, sheltered, and easily charmed, Gilda falls madly in love with the Duke.

Now, Rigoletto must plot and scheme to save his own daughter from the monster he had championed. Will Rigoletto have the last laugh, or will he be the punchline?

Tickets

Tickets start at just $20

Tickets for kids and teens ages 6–18 are half price

College and university students, faculty, and staff are eligible for steep discounts via Pittsburgh Opera’s Cheap Seats program

Discounts available for active duty and retired military, seniors, and more

Tickets are available at: In-person at the Theater Square Box Office, 665 Penn Avenue, Downtown By phone at (412) 456-6666 Online at opera.culturaldistrict.org



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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 01 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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