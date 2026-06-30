QUEENEY TODD, RUSALKA & FALSTAFF to Headline Heartbeat Opera's 2026-27 Season

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. Sign Up

Heartbeat Opera has announced its 2026-27 season, featuring three new productions, the company's first full-length cast recording, and the online release of its acclaimed 2024 production of Eugene Onegin. The announcement follows a 2025-26 season highlighted by its production of Vanessa, which was recently named among The New York Times' "Best of 2026."

The company's 13th season opens this October with its annual Drag Opera Extravaganza, Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, running October 22-31 at Judson Memorial Church. Created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, and Peregrine Teng Heard, the production blends opera, drag, and musical theatre in a camp-inspired reimagining featuring arrangements by Dan Schlosberg. Ballroom performer and director Kemar Jewel makes his Heartbeat Opera directing debut with the production.

The winter production will be a new adaptation of Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka, running February 16-28, 2027, at The Space at Irondale in Brooklyn. Directed by Elizabeth Dinkova, the production reimagines the familiar mermaid story through the lens of a coastal refugee camp, exploring themes of migration, identity, and belonging. Jacob Ashworth and Dinkova adapted the work, with a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.

Closing the season will be Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff, running May 4-23, 2027, at Baruch Performing Arts Center. Obie Award-winning director Dustin Wills returns to Heartbeat Opera following his acclaimed Eugene Onegin to stage a new English-language adaptation by Wills and Jacob Ashworth. Featuring a newly arranged score by Dan Schlosberg, the production promises a theatrical take on Verdi's Shakespeare-inspired comedy.

In addition to its stage productions, Heartbeat Opera will release its first-ever full-length cast album, MANON!, on August 14, 2026, through Lexicon Classics. The recording captures the original cast from the company's recent English-language adaptation of Jules Massenet's opera, featuring Emma Grimsley, Matt Dengler, Glenn Seven Allen, Jamari Darling, Justin Lee Miller, Katie McCreary, and Natalie Walker. The first single will be released July 10.

Heartbeat Opera has also made its 2024 production of Eugene Onegin available to stream free on the company's YouTube channel. Directed by Dustin Wills, the 100-minute adaptation stars Edwin Joseph, Emily Margevich, and Roy Hage, and is part of the company's ongoing effort to make its productions accessible to audiences beyond New York.

2026-27 Season

Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street

October 22-31, 2026

Judson Memorial Church

Heartbeat Opera's annual Drag Opera Extravaganza returns with Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, a camp-inspired reimagining of Sweeney Todd created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, and Peregrine Teng Heard, with music arranged by Dan Schlosberg.

Rusalka

February 16-28, 2027

The Space at Irondale

Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka receives a new adaptation by Elizabeth Dinkova and Jacob Ashworth, reimagining the opera through the lens of a coastal refugee camp. The production features a new musical arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.

Falstaff

May 4-23, 2027

Baruch Performing Arts Center

Obie Award winner Dustin Wills directs a new English-language adaptation of Verdi's Falstaff, adapted by Wills and Jacob Ashworth with a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.

Additional Season Highlights

MANON! Cast Album

Available August 14, 2026

Heartbeat Opera will release its first full-length cast recording, MANON!, through Lexicon Classics. The album features the original cast of the company's acclaimed adaptation of Massenet's opera.

Eugene Onegin Streaming Release

Heartbeat Opera's acclaimed 2024 production of Eugene Onegin is now available to stream free on the company's YouTube channel.

I prefer this response

ChatGPT

Option 2

2026-27 Season

Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street

October 22-31, 2026

Judson Memorial Church

Heartbeat Opera's annual Drag Opera Extravaganza returns with Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, a camp-inspired reimagining of Sweeney Todd created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, and Peregrine Teng Heard, with music arranged by Dan Schlosberg.

Rusalka

February 16-28, 2027

The Space at Irondale

Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka receives a new adaptation by Elizabeth Dinkova and Jacob Ashworth, reimagining the opera through the lens of a coastal refugee camp. The production features a new musical arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.

Falstaff

May 4-23, 2027

Baruch Performing Arts Center

Obie Award-winning director Dustin Wills helms a new English-language adaptation of Verdi's Falstaff, adapted by Wills and Jacob Ashworth with a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.

Additional Season Highlights

MANON! Cast Album

Available August 14, 2026

Heartbeat Opera will release its first full-length cast recording, MANON!, through Lexicon Classics. The album features the original cast of the company's acclaimed adaptation of Massenet's opera.

Eugene Onegin Streaming Release

Heartbeat Opera's acclaimed 2024 production of Eugene Onegin is now available to stream free on the company's YouTube channel.

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...