QUEENEY TODD, RUSALKA & FALSTAFF to Headline Heartbeat Opera's 2026-27 Season
The company's 13th season also includes a MANON! cast album and performances at Judson Memorial Church.
Heartbeat Opera has announced its 2026-27 season, featuring three new productions, the company's first full-length cast recording, and the online release of its acclaimed 2024 production of Eugene Onegin. The announcement follows a 2025-26 season highlighted by its production of Vanessa, which was recently named among The New York Times' "Best of 2026."
The company's 13th season opens this October with its annual Drag Opera Extravaganza, Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, running October 22-31 at Judson Memorial Church. Created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, and Peregrine Teng Heard, the production blends opera, drag, and musical theatre in a camp-inspired reimagining featuring arrangements by Dan Schlosberg. Ballroom performer and director Kemar Jewel makes his Heartbeat Opera directing debut with the production.
The winter production will be a new adaptation of Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka, running February 16-28, 2027, at The Space at Irondale in Brooklyn. Directed by Elizabeth Dinkova, the production reimagines the familiar mermaid story through the lens of a coastal refugee camp, exploring themes of migration, identity, and belonging. Jacob Ashworth and Dinkova adapted the work, with a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.
Closing the season will be Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff, running May 4-23, 2027, at Baruch Performing Arts Center. Obie Award-winning director Dustin Wills returns to Heartbeat Opera following his acclaimed Eugene Onegin to stage a new English-language adaptation by Wills and Jacob Ashworth. Featuring a newly arranged score by Dan Schlosberg, the production promises a theatrical take on Verdi's Shakespeare-inspired comedy.
In addition to its stage productions, Heartbeat Opera will release its first-ever full-length cast album, MANON!, on August 14, 2026, through Lexicon Classics. The recording captures the original cast from the company's recent English-language adaptation of Jules Massenet's opera, featuring Emma Grimsley, Matt Dengler, Glenn Seven Allen, Jamari Darling, Justin Lee Miller, Katie McCreary, and Natalie Walker. The first single will be released July 10.
Heartbeat Opera has also made its 2024 production of Eugene Onegin available to stream free on the company's YouTube channel. Directed by Dustin Wills, the 100-minute adaptation stars Edwin Joseph, Emily Margevich, and Roy Hage, and is part of the company's ongoing effort to make its productions accessible to audiences beyond New York.
2026-27 Season
Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street
October 22-31, 2026
Judson Memorial Church
Heartbeat Opera's annual Drag Opera Extravaganza returns with Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, a camp-inspired reimagining of Sweeney Todd created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, and Peregrine Teng Heard, with music arranged by Dan Schlosberg.
Rusalka
February 16-28, 2027
The Space at Irondale
Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka receives a new adaptation by Elizabeth Dinkova and Jacob Ashworth, reimagining the opera through the lens of a coastal refugee camp. The production features a new musical arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.
Falstaff
May 4-23, 2027
Baruch Performing Arts Center
Obie Award winner Dustin Wills directs a new English-language adaptation of Verdi's Falstaff, adapted by Wills and Jacob Ashworth with a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.
Additional Season Highlights
MANON! Cast Album
Available August 14, 2026
Heartbeat Opera will release its first full-length cast recording, MANON!, through Lexicon Classics. The album features the original cast of the company's acclaimed adaptation of Massenet's opera.
Eugene Onegin Streaming Release
Heartbeat Opera's acclaimed 2024 production of Eugene Onegin is now available to stream free on the company's YouTube channel.
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2026-27 Season
Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street
October 22-31, 2026
Judson Memorial Church
Heartbeat Opera's annual Drag Opera Extravaganza returns with Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, a camp-inspired reimagining of Sweeney Todd created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, and Peregrine Teng Heard, with music arranged by Dan Schlosberg.
Rusalka
February 16-28, 2027
The Space at Irondale
Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka receives a new adaptation by Elizabeth Dinkova and Jacob Ashworth, reimagining the opera through the lens of a coastal refugee camp. The production features a new musical arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.
Falstaff
May 4-23, 2027
Baruch Performing Arts Center
Obie Award-winning director Dustin Wills helms a new English-language adaptation of Verdi's Falstaff, adapted by Wills and Jacob Ashworth with a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.
Additional Season Highlights
MANON! Cast Album
Available August 14, 2026
Heartbeat Opera will release its first full-length cast recording, MANON!, through Lexicon Classics. The album features the original cast of the company's acclaimed adaptation of Massenet's opera.
Eugene Onegin Streaming Release
Heartbeat Opera's acclaimed 2024 production of Eugene Onegin is now available to stream free on the company's YouTube channel.
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