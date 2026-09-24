Metropolitan Opera Launches $1.5 Billion Campaign and Free Ticket Initiative for New Yorkers

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The Metropolitan Opera today announced an unprecedented $1.5 billion fundraising campaign to help ensure its future, while also underlining its value as one of the city's indispensable cultural institutions with a new ticketing initiative across the five boroughs that will distribute 70,000 free tickets to underserved New Yorkers over the course of this season. The Opera for All ticketing initiative, which was also announced today by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, will carry over into upcoming seasons as well.

The campaign, the largest ever launched by a not-for-profit performing arts company, will secure the Met's long-term financial future. It has already generated $407 million in commitments, including a $100 million pledged bequest and two $50 million gifts from current board leaders. Of the $1.5 billion goal, $500 million—one-third of the total—will go toward substantially expanding the Met's endowment, a critical resource for meeting the company's ongoing financial needs.

The new free-ticket initiative comes as the Met's average paid attendance stands at 75%, allowing unsold seats to be offered to New Yorkers who have not previously attended. With 3,800 seats, the Met is the world's largest opera house; the 70,000 tickets designated for Opera for All represent about 10% of the company's total seating capacity for the season. Tickets will be distributed through a secure lottery on the Met Opera app and promoted through partnerships with the city's Department of Social Services, the New York City Housing Authority, New York City Public Schools, the New York Public Library, the City University of New York, the New York City Department for the Aging, and the Situation Project.

“Throughout its storied history, the Met has culturally enriched New York,” said Peter Gelb, the Met's Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. “With these new initiatives, we hope to further demonstrate that the Met is a vital part of life in the city.”

The $100 million pledged bequest comes from the estate of an anonymous donor. The two $50 million gifts are from the current Met President, Tod Johnson, and from the Chairman of the Met's Executive Committee, C. Graham Berwind, III.

“The Met's board is determined to sustain the Met now and into the future with this campaign, which we hope will also attract broad public support,” said Mr. Johnson.

“Our goal is to keep this indispensable artistic institution thriving,” said Mr. Berwind. “It is my sincere hope that my gift will inspire others to contribute what they can to ensure the future for one of New York's greatest cultural assets.”

With an annual operating budget of $340 million and some 3,000 employees, the Met is by far the largest performing arts company in the U.S. With the company's earned revenues accounting for only one third of its budget and its endowment currently worth a relatively small $220 million, the new fundraising campaign comes at a critical time.

Opera for All significantly expands the Met's efforts to reach new audiences. The Met also offers tickets for $25 through its popular Toll Rush Tickets program, as well as $35 tickets for students. The Met also transmits its performances into movie theaters, on PBS, online, and on the radio.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 03 Hrs 37 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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