Markel Reed To Lead World Premiere of FREDERICK: CANTATA ON THE LIFE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS

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Music Worcester has announced that baritone Markel Reed will replace Malcolm J. Merriweather in the title role of FREDERICK: CANTATA ON THE LIFE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS at its world premiere performance on April 25 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Merriweather was unable to continue with the production due to scheduling conflicts. Reed will now perform the title role in the new work by composer Brian Story, which draws on Frederick Douglass’s speeches, newspaper articles, and autobiography to trace his early life and emergence as one of the most influential leaders of the 19th-century abolitionist movement.

The Boston Globe said Reed “sang with magnetic swagger as the fighter in his prime” as Young Emile in Terence Blanchard’s Champion with Boston Lyric Opera, while Opera Today described him as “a physical dynamo and a vocal delight” for his portrayal of Parson Alltalk in Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha at Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Reed has also performed with The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington Opera Society, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Opera, and Theater St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Conductor Cailin Marcel Manson will lead the New England Repertory Orchestra, the Worcester Chorus, and the Clark University Choir in the performance.

Story began work on Frederick after hearing Nkeiru Okoye’s song cycle Songs of Harriet Tubman. He devoted the final three years of his life to completing the cantata, finishing the score two days before his death in spring 2025.

About Music Worcester

Music Worcester has presented internationally acclaimed musicians and ensembles in Central Massachusetts since its founding in 1858. Its programming today includes orchestras, soloists, and ensembles across classical, jazz, folk, global traditions, and dance.

In 2024, the organization launched THE COMPLETE BACH, an 11-year initiative to present live performances of all known works by J.S. Bach. Its education and outreach efforts include in-school workshops, masterclasses, and free and reduced-price ticket programs. Everett McCorvey will serve as Music Worcester’s 2026–2027 Artist-in-Residence.

Ticketing and More Information

Music Worcester will present the world premiere of FREDERICK: CANTATA ON THE LIFE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS on Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main Street in Worcester.