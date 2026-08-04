MUSIC-STORIES-OPERA! to Play Miller Outdoor Theatre This September

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Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Music-Stories-OPERA!, a free program for students and families, daily from Tuesday through Thursday, September 22 through 24, at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The free, hour-long program will offer an interactive opera experience, introducing students to the art form through live music, storytelling, and audience participation. Attendees will hear selections from classic operas, guess the languages of famous arias, and collaborate with professional artists to create a brand-new mini-opera in real time. The program is designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a connection to opera in young attendees.

Soprano Siwei Zhang, mezzo-soprano Danielle Romano, baritone Fernando Grimaldo, and music director/pianist Catherine Schaefer take the Miller stage for Music-Stories-OPERA!, directed by Sloane Teagle.

Tickets

These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller Outdoor Theatre, please fill out the school group attendance form here. School groups can learn more about visiting Miller Outdoor Theatre here.

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