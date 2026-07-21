Buxton Opera House Appoints New Trustees

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Buxton Opera House has announced the appointment of three new trustees to its board: senior construction lawyer Dr. Julie Morrissy, management consultant Jennifer Spencer, and leading cultural and entertainment historian Professor Vanessa Toulmin.

These three new trustees join the High Peak Theatre Trust board, bringing a combination of legal expertise, heritage regeneration experience, and knowledge of cultural tourism to the historic venue.

Dr Julie Morrissy holds a PhD in modern drama and is a senior construction lawyer who has advised on major capital projects, including at Sheffield's Lyceum and Crucible Theatres. She brings extensive governance experience from an eight-year tenure on the Board of Governors at Sheffield Hallam University and is a founder member of The Prince's Trust "Get into Construction" programme for disadvantaged youth.

Jennifer Spencer is a freelance management consultant specialising in arts-driven cultural tourism, with leadership experience across the pharmaceutical, education, and tourism sectors. She has a strong background in arts & heritage governance and currently chairs the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and the University of Derby's Designing Dialogue stakeholder group, alongside serving as Deputy Chair of the National Justice Museum.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin is Chair of Early Film and Popular Entertainment at the University of Sheffield and a leading authority on Frank Matcham, the architect of Buxton Opera House. The author of 11 books on popular entertainment history, Vanessa currently chairs the Grade II* listed Morecambe Winter Gardens regeneration project and brings vast expertise in cultural fundraising and heritage renewal.

Professor Judy Simons, Chair of the Board, commented: “We are delighted to welcome three outstanding individuals to the Board. Between them they showcase an impressive array of talent together with the expertise and skills that will help steer Buxton Opera House to future success as we embark on major restoration plans for our iconic heritage building.”

Dr Julie Morrissy said: "I started my career as an academic working on contemporary British Theatre, before moving into law. As a lawyer I have had the privilege of working on a number of theatre capital projects and am thrilled to support Buxton Opera House."

Jennifer Spencer added: “Combining my knowledge of the heritage and tourism sectors with my deep enthusiasm for and expertise in cultural tourism, this feels like an ideal fit. I am absolutely delighted to be in a position to support Buxton Opera House and its management team as we move forward.”

Professor Vanessa Toulmin said: "As Professor of Popular Entertainment at the University of Sheffield, I am delighted to bring my expertise on Victorian theatres, coupled with my love of Frank Matcham's work, to Buxton Opera House. I have a deep admiration for the fantastic work the charity does, and I very much look forward to sharing my experience in heritage restoration projects as I work alongside the rest of the board in this exciting new chapter."

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