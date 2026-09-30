MADAME BUTTERFLY to Offer $15 Student Rush Tickets

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Opera Orlando will open its second decade this weekend with Puccini's Madame Butterfly, and all three performances in Steinmetz Hall offer $15 STUDENT RUSH tickets. The tickets are available at the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando) up to two hours before each performance. Students and faculty members from any educational institution may purchase up to two $15 rush tickets per student or faculty ID shown. Performances will run October 2-4.

This striking new production of Puccini's most tender opera, framed in austere, jewel-like beauty, stars soprano Yeawon Jun in the title role as Cio-Cio San. She is joined by tenor Isaac Hurtado as Lt. Pinkerton and Grammy Award–winning baritone and Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser as Sharpless. Making their Company debuts along with Ms. Jun are mezzo-soprano Yoojin Lee as Suzuki and tenor Brad Bickhardt as Goro, with bass Zaikuan Song returning to Orlando as Bonzo. On the podium, conductor Kalena Bovell — the 2024 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient and the first Black woman to conduct an opera in Canada — makes her Company debut, alongside stage director Rebecca A. Herman.

Cio-Cio San marries an American naval officer who, after the wedding, immediately returns to the States. She waits three years, certain he will come back. But even longtime lovers of this opera are undone by what happens when he finally does. This new staging crystallizes Japanese aesthetics and design into a minimalist landscape, but beneath the loveliness lies the heartbreak only Puccini could write: a pure devotion built on a promise that was never real. Ooooh… love is never what it seems.

Central to this production is a commitment to portraying Cio-Cio San's world with specificity and respect, guided by a team of cultural consultants shaping the production's staging, movement, and dress.

Estimated run time is two hours and thirty minutes including one intermission. A pre-show talk, free for all ticket holders, will be held onstage fifty minutes prior to each performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming