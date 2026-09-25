LENNOX Will Come to De Nationale Opera in October
The production will run in Amsterdam through Oct. 17 before beginning a tour of theaters in the Netherlands that continues through Dec. 6.
De Nationale Opera will present “Lennox,” a youth opera by Dutch artist Bnnyhunna, beginning Oct. 10 at Nationale Opera & Ballet’s Studio Boekman in Amsterdam. The production, a collaboration between De Nationale Opera and RIGHTABOUTNOW INC., will run in Amsterdam through Oct. 17 before beginning a tour of theaters in the Netherlands that continues through Dec. 6.
“Lennox” is based on Zindzi Zevenbergen’s award-winning children’s book “Lennox en de gouden sikkel.” The story follows Lennox, whose father is dealing with an illness. When his father accidentally leaves his lucky pendant behind before a hospital appointment, Lennox and his best friend, Aya, decide to follow him. The resulting adventure explores family, friendship and courage. Zevenbergen received the 2022 Zilveren Griffel, one of the Netherlands’ major children’s book awards, for the book, while illustrators Hedy Tjin and Brian Elstak received a Zilveren Penseel for their work.
Bnnyhunna, the stage name of multi-instrumentalist and producer Benjamin Ankomah, makes his opera debut with “Lennox.” His score combines jazz, gospel, Afrobeat, soul and classical music. Maarten van Hinte wrote the libretto, based on Zevenbergen’s book, while Marjorie Boston directs. John Lippens and Koen Jantzen designed the set, with costumes by Iris Elstrodt, lighting by Wes Broersen, musical dramaturgy by Neo Muyanga and dramaturgy by Wout van Tongeren. Kaja van Bruggen serves as assistant director and revival director.
The cast features Winny Herbert as Lennox, Charlene Sancho as Aya, Nienke Nasserian as Mrs. Babel, the tram conductor, receptionist and Dr. Miebond, Ayrton Kirchner as Mr. Babel and Dwayne Toemere as Glimmerik. The production's musicians are Annelieke Marselje and Eva Traa, alternating on violin; Noah Stakenborg on guitar and bass; Lochlan Brown and Karel Houtzager, alternating on keyboards; and Dimairon Catal on percussion. Lochlan Brown provides musical supervision, orchestration and additional composition, while Stakenborg provides additional arrangements and Catal developed the percussion part.
“Lennox” is performed in Dutch without surtitles and has a running time of approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. De Nationale Opera recommends the production for audiences ages 8 and older. The Amsterdam performances take place in Studio Boekman at Nationale Opera & Ballet, with the production moving to other Dutch venues after the initial Oct. 10-17 engagement.
The Amsterdam performances are scheduled for Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.; Oct. 11 at 12:30 and 4 p.m.; Oct. 13 at 12:30 and 4 p.m.; Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m.; Oct. 15 at 12:30 and 4 p.m.; and Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. Additional tour performances are scheduled at venues throughout the Netherlands through Dec. 6.
Tickets for the Amsterdam performances start at €16 for adults and €12.50 for CJP cardholders and young people ages 16 and under. Dutch National Opera & Ballet uses dynamic pricing, meaning ticket prices can change based on demand. A €2 booking fee is added to each ticket. Stadspas holders can attend a Studio Boekman performance once per month for €5, with tickets available by phone or at the Nationale Opera & Ballet box office. After the Amsterdam engagement, tickets for touring performances are sold through the individual theaters.
“Lennox” is currently scheduled as part of De Nationale Opera’s 2026-27 season, which includes 16 opera productions across the Main Stage, Studio Boekman and touring venues.
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