JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE to Headline Cincinnati Opera's 2027 Summer Festival

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Cincinnati Opera's Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director Evans Mirageas unveiled details of the company's 2027 Summer Festival. Performances will run from June 18 through August 1, 2027, featuring stories that explore courage and conviction, romantic wit, fierce passion, jubilant celebration, and intimate discovery.

The 2027 season opens with the world premiere of John Lewis: Good Trouble (June 18 and 20), inspired by the life of the civil rights icon, with music by Maria Thompson Corley and libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover, marking the second new work to be created through Cincinnati Opera's Black Opera Project. The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart's comic masterpiece, returns (July 8 and 10) in a charming period production. Not performed at Music Hall since 2015, Puccini's spectacular final opera Turandot will take the stage in an opulent, new-to-Cincinnati production (July 24 and 30; August 1). Completing the season are Viva Verdi!, a concert evening celebrating the music of beloved composer Giuseppe Verdi (June 25), and two Studio Sessions (July 1 and 14) in Music Hall's intimate Wilks Studio, featuring artist-curated performances in a cabaret-style setting.

Said Mirageas, “During our 2026 season, it was thrilling to see how enthusiastically audiences responded to The Black Opera Project's first work, Lalovavi, an encouraging sign that this endeavor has arrived at just the right time. We continue that momentum next summer by shining a light on an inspiring American icon with the world premiere of John Lewis: Good Trouble. Combined with the epic emotions of Turandot, the witty charm of The Marriage of Figaro, the celebratory spirit of Viva Verdi!, and the artist-curated Studio Sessions, we look forward to creating memorable experiences that connect and uplift our community.”

Music by Maria Thompson Corley

Libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover

Friday, June 18, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 20, 2027 | 3:00 p.m.

Springer Auditorium | Cincinnati Music Hall

Sung in English with projected lyrics

The season opens with an inspiring operatic tribute to an American icon: John Lewis: Good Trouble, with music by Maria Thompson Corley and libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover. John Lewis: Good Trouble is the second work in Cincinnati Opera's Black Opera Project, a nationally unique, three-opera commissioning initiative that celebrates the resilience, richness, and creativity of the Black American experience.

John Lewis: Good Trouble chronicles the remarkable life of the U.S. Congressman, a towering figure in the Civil Rights Movement. The opera interweaves Lewis's personal story with the broader struggles of the time, capturing the essence of his unwavering commitment to love, nonviolence, and justice. Spanning Lewis's humble beginnings in Troy, Alabama, through the tumultuous events that shaped the movement, John Lewis: Good Trouble delves into issues of race, humanity, and the moral imperative to rise above division. The opera underscores an enduring message of hope, urging each generation to continue the fight for equality and to embrace love as the ultimate tool for lasting change.

The title role will be sung by two singers representing distinct eras of Lewis's life: Tenor Freddie Ballentine plays the role of Younger John Lewis, and the bass-baritone Kevin Short sings Elder John Lewis. As Lewis's wife, Lillian, is mezzo-soprano Marietta Simpson, who has performed at distinguished opera houses around the world, including La Scala, Royal Opera House–Covent Garden, Houston Grand Opera, LA Opera, and Washington National Opera. The Soprano Victoria Okafor sings the dual roles of civil rights activist Diane Nash and Older Sister. Soprano Sirgourney Cook portrays the multiple roles of Congresswoman, Willa Mae, and Student. Bass Ron Dukes appears as Jim Forman and John Lewis's father, Eddie, while Markel Reed employs baritone to portray Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., James Lawson, and the Jailer. Award-winning tenor Andrew Turner, currently a member of the Vienna State Opera Studio, sings James Bevel and Older Brother.

A prolific director of opera and theatre, Timothy Douglas serves as stage director and dramaturg, with Everett McCorvey, founder and music director of the American Spiritual Ensemble, conducting the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Damien Geter serving as chorus master. The production will be constructed by Cincinnati Opera and helmed by the design team of Anthony Cisek (scenic design), Trevor Bowen (costume design), and Thomas C. Hase (lighting design).

Viva Verdi!

Friday, June 25, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Springer Auditorium | Cincinnati Music Hall

Sung in Italian with projected English translation

Cincinnati Opera celebrates the singular genius of Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi with Viva Verdi!, a concert evening drawn from the composer's most beloved arias, duets, choruses, and instrumental interludes. Spanning favorite operas such as Rigoletto, La Traviata, Aida, and Il Trovatore, the program showcases the sweeping melodies and dramatic power that have made Verdi one of opera's most enduring voices. Featured artists and programming will be announced at a later date.

The Marriage of Figaro

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte

Thursday, July 8, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 10, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Springer Auditorium | Cincinnati Music Hall

Sung in Italian with projected English translation

Mozart's sparkling comedy The Marriage of Figaro returns to Music Hall in a fast-paced tale of love, jealousy, and class conflict set within a single frenzied day. As the clever servant Figaro prepares to marry Susanna, he must outwit his philandering employer, Count Almaviva, who has designs of his own on the bride-to-be. The effervescent score, paired with Lorenzo Da Ponte's witty libretto, propels a tangle of disguises, mistaken identities, and schemes toward one of opera's most delightful resolutions.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Janai Brugger will play Countess Almaviva, with baritone Philip Addis as the Count, a role he has portrayed in more than a dozen productions worldwide. Bass-baritone Lawson Anderson plays Figaro, and soprano Cadie J. Bryan, sings Susanna. Megan Moore is the young page Cherubino. Bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi is Doctor Bartolo, and versatile vocalist Sarah Folsom, who last appeared with Cincinnati Opera as Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof (2025), sings Marcellina.

Designed by Allen Charles Klein, the new-to-Cincinnati production comes from Indiana University and is a co-production by Opéra de Montréal, Michigan Opera Theatre, and Opera Carolina. Costumes have been reimagined by Elizabeth Licata, with lighting design by Thomas C. Hase and wig and makeup design by James Geier. Lorenzo Passerini conducts the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Henri Venanzi serves as chorus master.

Turandot

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Libretto by Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni

Saturday, July 24, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 1, 2027 | 3:00 p.m.

Springer Auditorium | Cincinnati Music Hall

Sung in Italian with projected English translation

Giacomo Puccini's final opera, Turandot, is one of the art form's grandest spectacles. Princess Turandot has vowed to marry only the suitor who can correctly answer three riddles, and those who fail are condemned to death. An unknown prince—Calaf in disguise—accepts the challenge, answering all three riddles correctly. When Turandot still hesitates to honor her vow, he offers a wager of his own: if she can learn his true name by dawn, he will accept death. Puccini's lush, monumental score, including the beloved aria “Nessun dorma,” builds to one of opera's most transcendent conclusions.

Soprano Jessica Faselt brings her voice to the title role of Princess Turandot. Matthew White returns to Cincinnati Opera to make his role debut as Calaf. Soprano Kathryn Lewek, who thrilled Cincinnati Opera audiences as Salome in 2026 and as Rigoletto's Gilda in 2025, is the devoted servant Liù. With his baritone, Donovan Singletary sings Timur, and baritone Kyle White, praised for his tone appears as a Mandarin.

The opulent, new-to-Cincinnati production, designed by Allen Charles Klein and originally directed by Bliss Hebert, hails from Lyric Opera of Chicago and is a co-production of the Dallas Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and San Francisco Opera. On the podium leading the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will be Lorenzo Passerini. Lighting design is by Thomas C. Hase with wig and makeup design by James Geier. Henri Venanzi serves as chorus master.

Studio Sessions

Thursday, July 1, 2027 | 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14, 2027 | 8 p.m.

Wilks Studio | Cincinnati Music Hall

Cincinnati Opera will host two Studio Sessions in Music Hall's Wilks Studio, each offering an artist-curated, up-close, and personal performance experience. These concerts immerse audiences in a unique atmosphere where artists take center stage, guiding the evening through storytelling and song. Featured artists and programming will be announced at a later date.

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