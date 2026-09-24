GHOSTLY GETAWAYS: LIVE ON STAGE to Premiere at Newport Opera House
Nathan Gardner will share paranormal encounters and visual evidence from his investigations at the Newport Opera House.
Nathan Gardner will premiere GHOSTLY GETAWAYS: LIVE ON STAGE at the Newport Opera House in Newport, New Hampshire, on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
Inspired by Gardner’s upcoming television series Ghostly Getaways, the live show will feature personal accounts of paranormal encounters, including stories connected to locations in the area. Gardner will also share visual and audio evidence he has collected, answer audience questions and offer tips on investigating haunted places and planning a “ghostly getaway.” A limited number of ticket add-ons will allow attendees to join him for a paranormal investigation after the performance.
The television series follows Gardner and guests as they visit reportedly haunted accommodations across the country, investigating at night and exploring local attractions and food during the day. Produced by Lumos Films, its pilot is expected to be released on a streaming platform that has yet to be announced.
“Now, after putting together a pilot and distribution plan, we're expanding to my natural habitat: the theatre!” Gardner said. “I'm beyond excited to begin this new theatrical journey with audiences in Newport at the Opera House I grew up with.”
Gardner previously premiered Real Ghost Stories at the Newport Opera House in 2021 with paranormal investigator Adam Berry. He has worked in theater for more than 25 years, including touring with Broadway productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Rent, Wicked and Anastasia. The live event is presented by the Newport Opera House Association and Gardner in association with Lumos Films.
Tickets
General admission tickets are $20. A limited number of post-show investigation add-ons are available for $15. Tickets are available at newportoperahouse.com, by calling 603-863-2412, or in person at 20 N. Main Street in Newport.
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