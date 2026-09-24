GHOSTLY GETAWAYS: LIVE ON STAGE to Premiere at Newport Opera House

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nathan Gardner will premiere GHOSTLY GETAWAYS: LIVE ON STAGE at the Newport Opera House in Newport, New Hampshire, on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Inspired by Gardner’s upcoming television series Ghostly Getaways, the live show will feature personal accounts of paranormal encounters, including stories connected to locations in the area. Gardner will also share visual and audio evidence he has collected, answer audience questions and offer tips on investigating haunted places and planning a “ghostly getaway.” A limited number of ticket add-ons will allow attendees to join him for a paranormal investigation after the performance.

The television series follows Gardner and guests as they visit reportedly haunted accommodations across the country, investigating at night and exploring local attractions and food during the day. Produced by Lumos Films, its pilot is expected to be released on a streaming platform that has yet to be announced.

“Now, after putting together a pilot and distribution plan, we're expanding to my natural habitat: the theatre!” Gardner said. “I'm beyond excited to begin this new theatrical journey with audiences in Newport at the Opera House I grew up with.”

Gardner previously premiered Real Ghost Stories at the Newport Opera House in 2021 with paranormal investigator Adam Berry. He has worked in theater for more than 25 years, including touring with Broadway productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Rent, Wicked and Anastasia. The live event is presented by the Newport Opera House Association and Gardner in association with Lumos Films.

Tickets

General admission tickets are $20. A limited number of post-show investigation add-ons are available for $15. Tickets are available at newportoperahouse.com, by calling 603-863-2412, or in person at 20 N. Main Street in Newport.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 05 Hrs 00 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming