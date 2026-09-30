FAUST Will Open at Houston Grand Opera on Halloween Weekend

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On Oct. 30, 2026, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Gounod's Faust, arriving to Houston in an iconic staging originally seen at London's Royal Ballet and Opera, created by legendary director David McVicar. The performance will feature an internationally celebrated cast, led by tenor Matthew Polenzani in his role debut as Faust, soprano Pretty Yende in her HGO and role debuts as Marguerite, and bass-baritone Ildebrando D'Arcangelo in his company debut as Mephistopheles. Giacomo Sagripanti, music director of the Tbilisi Opera House, conducts in his HGO debut.

Perfect for the Halloween season, McVicar's decadent vision of the classic opera takes audiences into the seductive world of 1870s Paris, where temptation lurks around every corner. Amid raucous cabarets, can-can dancers, and wicked revelry, Faust falls under the spell of the devilish Mephistopheles. When he bargains his soul for the chance to seduce the pure-hearted Marguerite, Faust sets in motion a tragic chain of events that leads to her ruin—but also her salvation. The drama unfolds through some of the most thrilling music in the operatic canon, from Mephistopheles's diabolical "Song of the Golden Calf" to Marguerite's glittering "Jewel Song."

Halloween weekend will feature two showings of Faust, on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. The Nov. 7 performance will welcome members of Overture, HGO's social group for members of LGBTQIA+ community. The Nov. 13 presentation of the opera will bring HGO's first-ever Masquerade Night, which invites audiences to come in costume and enjoy special entertainment, cocktails, and more. The same Nov. 13 show is an Under 40 Friday performance, part of an HGO initiative to welcome the next generation of opera lovers with $40 Orchestra-level seats, available to audience members younger than 40 after successful age verification. Overture and Under 40 Friday audiences are invited to enjoy complimentary cocktail mixers.

The opera runs for three hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in French, with projected English translation.

The opera features acclaimed tenor Matthew Polenzani in his role debut as Faust, joined by sublime soprano Pretty Yende, in demand on the world's great stages, in her HGO and role debuts as Marguerite, and the esteemed bass-baritone Ildebrando D'Arcangelo in his company debut as Mephistopheles. The dynamic baritone Sean Michael Plumb returns to HGO as Valentin, with mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce, a Butler Studio alumna forging an exciting international career, as Siebel. Peter Relton revives director David McVicar's production, featuring the HGO Orchestra and Chorus, with Giacomo Sagripanti conducting.

Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $25 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance; see HGO.org/tickets.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 04 Hrs 23 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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