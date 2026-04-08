Chorus Austin To Close Season With SHE SINGS: STILL I RISE

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Chorus Austin will close its 2025–2026 Season of Unity with SHE SINGS: STILL I RISE, taking place May 9 at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio.

The performance will mark the inaugural concert of the organization’s newly formed Women’s Chorus, a 36-voice ensemble drawn from members of the Chorus Austin Chamber Ensemble. The group is designed to offer a more intimate choral experience, emphasizing clarity, nuance, and close musical collaboration.

The program centers on music that highlights the strength and artistry of women’s voices, featuring works including Jake Runestad’s Rise Up, Moira Smiley’s I Have a Voice, and Abbie Betinis’ Be Like the Bird, alongside a range of contemporary choral compositions.

“She Sings is both a celebration and a statement, a powerful closing to our Season of Unity that lifts up the voices, stories, power, and artistry of women,” said Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Heller.

SHE SINGS: STILL I RISE

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio, 41 Navasota St., Austin, TX

The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, including intermission and remarks.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $20 to $40 for in-person attendance, with a $10 virtual viewing option available.

The concert will feature the Women’s Chorus from Chorus Austin’s Chamber Ensemble under the direction of Ryan Heller, concluding the organization’s 61st season of performances.