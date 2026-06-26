CARMEN to Open Wilmington Concert Opera's Fall Season in Delaware and Pennsylvania

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Wilmington Concert Opera, the minority and women run opera company of Delaware, is continuing their tenth anniversary season Strong Women, following the successful production of Loksi' Shaali', which was a featured opera at the 2026 Opera America Conference.

WCO has announced a collaboration with the Philadelphia based company Opera Fresca for their Fall 2026 opera, Carmen by Georges Bizet, with libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy.

One of the most popular operas in the canon, Wilmington Concert Opera and Opera Fresca will be performing this work in the original French with sung recitative and English supertitles.

These performances will be semi-staged and will have two weekends of performances, the first in Delaware, and the second in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The cast is as follows:

Carmen – Kirsten C. Kunkle

Rebecca Sacks (Cover)

Don José – Chris Lorge

Michael A. Lienhard (Cover)

Escamillo – Kevin Patrick

Braedon O'Hara (Cover)

Micaëla – Bethann Dilione

Amber Johnson (Cover)

Zuniga – John T.K. Scherch

Michael Spaziani (Cover)

Le Dancaïre – Kyle Chastulik

James Baker (Cover)

Le Remendado – Noah Donahue

Matt Mangus (Cover)

Mercédès – Kaitlyn Beth Tierney

Christa Schimitsch (Cover)

Frasquita – Marisa Robinson

Elizabeth Oliver (Cover)

Moralès – Dante Doganiero

Michael Spaziani (Cover)

Chorus: James Baker, Kyle Chastulik, Dante Doganiero, Noah Donahue, Amber Johnson, Matt Mangus, Braedon O'Hara, Elizabeth Oliver, Natalie Pica, Mary Reppy, Christa Schimitsch, Michael Spaziani

Music Director, Pianist, & Chorus Master – Connor Fluharty

Stage Director – Kevin Patrick

WCO Stage Manager – Mikey Reppy

Performances will be on November 13th at 7:00 PM and November 15th at 2:00 PM at Covenant Community Services, 503 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 and on November 20th at 7:00 PM and November 22nd at 2:00 PM at St. Alban's, 3625 Chapel Rd, Newtown Square, PA, 19073.

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