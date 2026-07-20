talker to Release Debut LP 'Runaway Jane'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

After releasing her debut LP I'm Telling You the Truth in 2024, talker––the alias of Los Angeles-based songwriter Celeste Tauchar––has spent the last year+ grappling with the aftermath of that honesty. Documenting those sorts of very real conversations cracked something open for her, but on Runaway Jane, her new album out July 31, Celeste examines what happens next: the moment when you actually have to take accountability.

Sometimes, it feels easier to run. But Runaway Jane reframes that fight-or-flight instinct and channels it into something on a collision course with endless possibility. It's raw and unpolished, building up to intense moments of grit and emotion that match the sheer vastness of the west.

RUNAWAY JANE — TRACKLIST

1. Gold Rush

2. didanyofithappen

3. Truck

4. Strangers

5. Another New Beginning

6. The Worm

7. Happy Birthday

8. Spirals

9. What If I Change My Mind?

Written and brought to life with her longtime live band and collaborators Matt Bernstein and JR Kurtz, with mixing from Grammy-nominated producer Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties, boygenius) and mastering by Brian Lucey, Runaway Jane is the work of an artist in constant emotional displacement.

Photo Credit: photo by Andrea Martin

That sense of everything-in-motion-always is a dominant aspect of Tauchar's life; born in Germany, raised in Sacramento, shaped by time in Miami and the past decade in Los Angeles, she now splits her time between the road, LA, and Berlin. She's long existed in a state of motion and that sense of constant displacement is a major theme in her current songwriting and life, as she weighs a more permanent part-time living situation in Berlin.

The release adds to a stretch of debut LP announcements from independent artists this season. BroadwayWorld previously covered Los Angeles singer-songwriter Emma Ayzenberg's forthcoming debut album, CHILD OF SATURN, due September 18, and Meg Lui's debut album INSTANT VALIDATION, produced by Sufjan Stevens and set for release September 25 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.



Photo Credit: Andrea Martin

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...