maryjo Will Release New Single This Week

Vocal powerhouse maryjo has shared her emotional latest single, “Should Be Us,” available via Atlantic Records April 5, 2024.

Currently boasting more than 1.3M TikTok followers and over 27.5M total likes, maryjo is set to rejoin Knox on his ongoing “I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour,” resuming April 8 at St. Paul, MN's Amsterdam Bar & Hall and continuing through the month. All dates are now sold out. For more information, please visit www.maryjo-official.com.

“Should Be Us” continues a series of singles which have already earned maryjo more than 4M worldwide streams thus far. Among the fan favorites are such tracks as “I Woke Up,” joined by an official live performance video filmed earlier this year on Knox's “I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour,” streaming now HERE. Other recent highlights include “Drunk Tattoo,” “Don't Call Me,” the compelling “Traffic,” and “Cleveland,” the latter celebrating the Cleveland, OH-based artist's hometown with an official music video showcasing her high school and other meaningful locations plus fashion from several Cleveland-based vendors.

maryjo has the kind of phenomenal vocal command made for heart-melting piano ballads, often drifting from full-throated belting to a gorgeously fragile delivery inflected with cracks. Though it took years for the artist to overcome her fear of singing in front of others, she worked through her shyness by sharing videos on social media and quickly earned a devoted fan following for her singular and evocative vocal power. The 22-year-old artist continued to capture attention as a fan-favorite contestant on Season 19 of the landmark singing competition series, American Idol, earning praise for her unique renditions of songs by Ed Sheeran, James Bay, Tate McRae, and Jewel, teaming with the latter for a memorable duet performance of the classic “Foolish Games.” Now, with the anthemic “Should Be Us” – and more new music on the way – maryjo remains steadfast in her goals, relating breathtaking emotion and musical artistry by simply staying true to her instincts.

