lilyisthatyou Announces New EP and Shares Latest Single and Video

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Lilyisthatyou has announced a new EP and released a new single and accompanying video, the artist revealed this week.

The Los Angeles-based artist has announced the EP 'FROM THE GARDEN I GREW,' arriving Aug 21, 2026. The announcement comes with the release of a new single and music video for 'MONEY CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS,' building momentum toward the EP, and a global headline THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR kicking off in September.

'FROM THE GARDEN I GREW' follows Lilyisthatyou's previous project, 'DIRT ON MY HANDS,' and continues to engage her fanbase, aptly called The Garden. The EP explores complex emotions with a mission to inspire those going through dark times to feel seen and hopeful enough to persevere and bloom into their best selves. Shot in Los Angeles, the music video for 'MONEY CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS' captures the sentiment of the main chorus lyric 'Money can't buy happiness but I'm pretty happy right now' and the free spirit that Lily embodies.

Lily says of the EP: 'To create something beautiful — a flower, a garden — you need to get your hands dirty. This year is about accepting that I'm imperfect, and that the fruits of my labor will come from how hard I work and how deep I dig in my own garden.'

Last month Lily released the lead single 'EMPTY UNIVERSE,' an existentially charged track sparked by a debate over whether life is in fact meaningless, capturing the reckless abandon of early summer. Now, with the arrival of 'MONEY CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS,' she unveils another summer anthem.

This fall Lilyisthatyou will embark on THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR, an international run with singer James the Seventh as main support — her largest headline tour to date, and her first shows ever with choreography.

'THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR' DATES:

9/19 — Warsaw, PL — Hybrydy

9/21 — Berlin, DE — Hole44

9/22 — Amsterdam, NL — Paradiso Upstairs

9/23 — Paris, FR — Le Hasard Ludique

9/25 — Cologne, DE — CBE

9/26 — Brussels, BE — Cirque Royal Club

9/28 — Dublin, IE — Academy 2

9/30 — Manchester, UK — Academy 3

10/01 — Bristol, UK — Strange Brew

10/02 — London, UK — Oslo

10/06 — San Francisco, CA — The Chapel

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy

10/09 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

10/10 — Phoenix, AZ — Rosetta Room

10/12 — Dallas, TX — Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13 — Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues

10/14 — Austin, TX — 3TEN ACL Live

10/16 — St. Louis, MO — Duck Room

10/17 — Indianapolis, IN — HI-FI

10/18 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar

10/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

10/21 — Orlando, FL — The Abbey

10/23 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506

10/24 — Washington, DC — The Atlantis

10/26 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church

10/28 — New York, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/30 — Ann Arbor, MI — Blind Pig

10/31 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

11/01 — Minneapolis, MN — Green Room

11/03 — Denver, CO — Cervantes' Other Side

11/04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

11/06 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

11/07 — Seattle, WA — Substation

11/18 — Vancouver, BC — The Pearl

11/20 — Edmonton, AB — Pawn Shop Live

11/21 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar & Stage

11/27 — Ottawa, ON — Club Saw

11/28 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club

Photo Credit: Alex S.K. Brown

ABOUT LILYISTHATYOU:

Lilyisthatyou's confessional yet unapologetic alt-pop pulls no punches, confronting thorny subjects like sexuality, shame, addiction, and identity with unflinching honesty. She has been on this journey since she was 13, writing poetry to process complex emotions and turbulent personal relationships. A few years later, she freestyled over SoundCloud beats before joining studio sessions to hone her writing. Those collabs birthed her 2021 breakthrough song 'FMRN,' an R-rated seduction exposing the double standards women face when expressing sexual desire. Stretching her voice from a delicate trill to a full roar, she produces nearly a song a day. Working in a confessional, irreverent strain of pop — Lily's writing and delivery aim to make anyone who listens feel validated and seen. After a string of independent releases, she bared all on this past spring's 'DIRT ON MY HANDS' EP, a stripped-back reckoning recorded in Sweden. Now she readies more music as she continues growing her world on her own terms, while her fanbase, aptly called The Garden, awaits with bated breath.



Photo Credit: Alex S.K. Brown

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