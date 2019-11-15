iDKHOW Releases CHRISTMAS DRAG EP

Hot on the heels of the success of their debut EP, 1981 Extended Play, iDKHOW are releasing the Christmas Drag EP today, November 15. The EP finds iDKHOW's Dallon Weekes channeling his love for the holidays. The three-track release includes a cover of Slade's "Merry Christmas Everybody," along with the brand new song "Oh Noel" and a reworked version of an original called "Christmas Drag."



Weekes explains, "I wrote [the song] 'Christmas Drag' over a decade ago. I've always been a sucker for Christmas music, and this was one of the first Christmas songs I ever wrote for myself. I'm happy I got a chance to give it a proper recording and release. 'Oh Noel' was recorded in one take, on the first try. I recorded it with a fella named Stu Maxfield, who is this fantastic musician from Provo. After we did the first pass, the engineer asked us if we wanted another take. We looked at each other and said no at the same time. A pretty special studio moment."



iDKHOW's music is from a time when fashions were loud, melodies were infectious, and iconoclastic pop trailblazers broke through commercially without compromising artistically; those who didn't succeed despite creative courage but because of it. iDKHOW channels the legendary spirits of '60s garage, '70s glam, '80s new wave, and the early days of Britpop, merging the greatest strengths of bygone eras into a transcendent sound of the future.



iDKHOW's heart and soul is Weekes, who has plenty of experience with the potential for a great song to move crowds, propel late night drives, soundtrack makeups and breakups, and to top the Billboard charts. As bassist/backing vocalist for Panic! At The Disco from 2009 to 2017, he co-wrote Panic's massive hits "This Is Gospel" and "Girls/Girls/Boys," and is credited on nearly all of the songs that comprise the Platinum-certified Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!



CHRISTMAS DRAG TRACK LISTING:

1. "Christmas Drag"

2. "Merry Christmas Everybody"

3. "Oh Noel"



The band released its six-song debut EP, 1981 Extended Play through Fearless Records in late 2018 and since then, the EP has topped 90 million global streams to date. Weekes enlisted good friend and professional drummer Ryan Seaman to play drums on three of the EP's tracks as well as on live dates. And before ever releasing an album, they have played sold out UK tours as well as the main stage at this year's Reading festival.



iDKHOW's debut single, "Choke," became a Top 15 track on the US Alternative Radio charts, and has accumulated more than 17 million views on youtube, plus a further 35 million streams. The band has already graced the cover of both America's Alternative Press and the UK's Rock Sound.



The band has several tour dates booked this winter. All dates are below and include appearances with Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, The Killers, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, Silversun Pickups, Switchfoot, and more.





TOUR DATES:

11/22 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa FL

11/24 - Riptide Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale FL

12/2 - X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas - Salt Lake City UT

12/3 - X107.5's Holiday Havoc - Las Vegas NV

12/4 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe AZ

12/5 - Pechanga Arena - San Diego CA

12/13 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago IL





