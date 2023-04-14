Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
girlfriends Share New Single with Announce of EP

The new EP will be released on May 12th.

Apr. 14, 2023  

girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) are thrilled to announce their Over My Dead Body EP will be coming out May 12th via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the EP is a collection of tracks that encompass a passion for life, paired with their signature pop punk charm.

Speaking on the EP, Travis shares, "These songs came about in a completely new way for us as a band because they were made one by one with some time in between but somehow sound so cohesive and like we wrote them all that way on purpose. We got to do a lot of cool things while making the EP and being able to tour while recording, really informed some of the songs. They're annoyingly catchy, the hooks are big and better than ever and it's a statement for us as a new band."

To celebrate, the duo has shared a brand new single, "Life's A Brittany," out now. Produced by Andrew Goldstein, the sweet, acoustic-guitar driven track juxtaposes the deeper meaning of the lyrics stemming from pain, purity and expression leading into a cathartic build at the end.

"'Brittany' was one of those songs that started off as a complete joke in my head," says Travis. "I almost felt guilty writing it because it's so conversational and 'easy,' that I had to question if it was good or not. The beauty about working with a producer like Goldstein is he does a really great job at stripping away the 'rules' of songwriting. If it's good it's good, and I think it's a song a lot of people would be scared to make, but it hits the nail on the head of who we are not only as a band but as people."

Upcoming US & UK Tour Dates (Tickets)

April 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live*

April 15 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall*

April 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle*

April 18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle Offenbach*

April 20 - Munich, Germany - Zenith*

April 21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall*

April 23 - Padova, Italy - Kioene Arena*

April 24 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum*

April 26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena*

May 15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge^

May 17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - WOW^

May 20 - Washington, DC - Jammin Java^

May 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right [Spotify Stages]^

May 24 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly ^

May 25 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners^

May 27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

May 28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

June 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage+

June 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17+

June 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center+

June 16 - Coraopolis, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center +

June 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center+

June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe+

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center+

June 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee+

June 24 - Dallas, TX - FairPark+

June 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE+

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex+

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre+

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre+

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre+

*Supporting Avril Lavigne

^Headlining show

+Supporting The Used & Pierce the Veil

Photo credit: Nathan James



